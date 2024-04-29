Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 88 Release Date Confirmed

The emotional manhwa Low Tide in Twilight continues with its second season in South Korea, and here is when chapter 88 will be released for fans to read.

When Does Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 88 Come Out?

Low Tide in Twilight chapter 88 will be released on May 3, 2024, at 12:00 am KST. Readers should note that the chapter will initially only be available in Korean. The official English translation is currently on hiatus, set to resume on May 6. The English translation will pick up starting with chapter 83 and will then continue its weekly schedule.

The Korean chapters of Low Tide in Twilight can be read on Bomtoon. This website is completely in Korean and will not register any English. Readers will have to search the Korean name of Low Tide in Twilight (물가의 밤 Mulgaui bam), if they want to find it. It is also locked behind an age restriction that readers will have to navigate.

When the English translation resumes, fans will be able to read the chapters on Lezhin. This site also has an age restriction, and Low Tide in Twilight is not available on the app. It is only available on the website.

When Might Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 88 Be Available in English?

Chapter 88’s English translation release date is speculated to be June 10, 2024. We already have a release date for chapter 83 of Low Tide in Twilight thanks to the hiatus notice on Lezhin stating the manhwa will be back on May 6. We also know that the Korean version has been releasing new chapters. This means fans don’t have to worry about any breaks in the foreseeable future. Here is the speculative release date schedule based on the information we know.

Chapter Release Date Chapter 83 May 6, 2024 Chapter 84 May 13, 2024 Chapter 85 May 20, 2024 Chapter 86 May 27, 2024 Chapter 87 June 3, 2024 Chapter 88 June 10, 2024

