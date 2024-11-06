Forgot password
Category:
Anime & Manga

One Piece 1131 Release Date Confirmed and What No Break Likely Means for 2024 Schedule

Published: Nov 5, 2024 10:11 pm

After a two-week hiatus, the highly anticipated One Piece Chapter 1131 finally has a confirmed release date, and The Escapist has all of the information you need for when and where you can read the upcoming manga chapter!

When Will One Piece Chapter 1131 Be Released?

One Piece Chapter 1131 will be released on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 7 AM PT. The latest chapter will be available to read for free on Manga Plus. And lucky for fans of the anime, there will be no more two week long breaks for the Manga! This news was originally leaked by X, formerly Twitter, user Pewpiece.

“There will be no break after Onepiece CH-1131,” the user wrote next to a short video.

Considering there won’t be a break after Chapter 1131, fans can expect a new chapter to be released every Monday in November. So, Chapter 1132 will be released on November 18 and Chapter 1133 will be released on November 25. There is speculation that with this release schedule, there is a potential for the manga to release at least two chapters before Christmas break. Fingers crossed!

Where to Watch One Piece

Fans can catch up on old episodes of One Piece on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a free trial to new subscribers. You can also watch the anime on Crunchyroll.

On October 13, 2024, it was announced that episode 1123 had been delayed and would not be airing on it’s original date of October 20, 2024. Shortly after the broadcast of episode 1122, it was announced that the anime would be taking a six month hiatus and would be back sometime in April 2025. The break was set in place to give animators some time off while they work on refocusing the anime to become bigger and better.

When Will Episode 1123 Be Released?

A date and time for when episode 1123 will be released has not officially been announced, but on October 13, 2024, the show’s official X, formerly known as Twitter, account stated that the show will be taking a 6-month hiatus.

So, given that One Piece is currently on a 6-month break, we expect that episode 1123 will air sometime in April 2025, following the hiatus. We know this isn’t ideal, given the fact that One Piece is constantly pumping out new episodes for their loyal fans. However, in the meantime, fans can watch the 21-episode special for the Fish-Man Island Saga from November all the way through March on Amazon Prime Video!

One Piece
