Terminator Zero has recently dropped on Netflix, giving fans of the franchise a whole new animated story to enjoy. With all eight episodes of the season dropping at once on the streaming service, can we expect a Terminator Zero Season 2 to be released?

Recommended Videos

Will There Be Terminator Zero Season 2?

At the time of this writing, no announcements or plans have been revealed for a second season of Terminator Zero. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean Terminator Zero Season 2 is completely out of the question. Many different factors help to determine whether or not a series would get a second-season renewal. Whether it be viewer metrics, the availability of the production company behind the series, or even how the story of the first season ends, it’s too early to tell what future Terminator Zero has following this first season.

Mattson Tomlin, writer and executive producer of the series, was responsible for writing all eight episodes. If Tomlin would want to return for a second season, his current writing commitments to The Batman Part II would likely have to take precedence. There is also the availability of Production I.G. to think about. The animation team behind Terminator Zero has several other projects, such as producing the highly popular Kaiju No. 8 anime’s second season.

Related: Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed

Overall, Terminator Zero has received positive reviews for the fresh new direction it takes the franchise. Taking an alternate look at Judgment Day, the anime series provides some much-needed new mythos for the world and explores new locales that enrich the story and characters. Given the series’ nature, a second season is possible; whether it continues the story of the characters introduced or has an entirely new backdrop, multiple avenues can be explored.

And that’s whether Terminator Zero will have a Season 2.

Terminator Zero is streaming now on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy