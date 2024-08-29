Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The T-800 in the Terminator Zero anime on Netfix
Category:
Anime & Manga

Will There Be Terminator Zero Season 2?

Image of Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela
|

Published: Aug 29, 2024 02:37 pm

Terminator Zero has recently dropped on Netflix, giving fans of the franchise a whole new animated story to enjoy. With all eight episodes of the season dropping at once on the streaming service, can we expect a Terminator Zero Season 2 to be released?

Recommended Videos

Will There Be Terminator Zero Season 2?

A promotional image for the Terminator Zero anime

At the time of this writing, no announcements or plans have been revealed for a second season of Terminator Zero. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean Terminator Zero Season 2 is completely out of the question. Many different factors help to determine whether or not a series would get a second-season renewal. Whether it be viewer metrics, the availability of the production company behind the series, or even how the story of the first season ends, it’s too early to tell what future Terminator Zero has following this first season.

Mattson Tomlin, writer and executive producer of the series, was responsible for writing all eight episodes. If Tomlin would want to return for a second season, his current writing commitments to The Batman Part II would likely have to take precedence. There is also the availability of Production I.G. to think about. The animation team behind Terminator Zero has several other projects, such as producing the highly popular Kaiju No. 8 anime’s second season.

Related: Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed

Overall, Terminator Zero has received positive reviews for the fresh new direction it takes the franchise. Taking an alternate look at Judgment Day, the anime series provides some much-needed new mythos for the world and explores new locales that enrich the story and characters. Given the series’ nature, a second season is possible; whether it continues the story of the characters introduced or has an entirely new backdrop, multiple avenues can be explored.

And that’s whether Terminator Zero will have a Season 2.

Terminator Zero is streaming now on Netflix.

Post Tag:
Terminator Zero
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela is a Freelance Entertainment writer for The Escapist. For the past seven years, he has covered various festivals, movies, television, and video games for outlets such as /Film, Collider, and DiscussingFilm. In 2020, he received a Bachelor's Degree in Digital Media Production from the University of Texas at El Paso. When he’s not explaining why Metal Gear Solid 2 is the greatest game ever made, you can probably find him catching up on the One Piece anime.
twitter