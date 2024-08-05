When Does Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Release?

There will be a second season of Kaiju No. 8 and it’s getting close. For fans who fell in love with the anime’s first season, here’s what we know so far about when you can expect Season 2 to arrive.

Image via Crunchyroll/Toho

Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8 will arrive in 2025. There hasn’t yet been an exact release date for the season shared, but it will be within the calendar year, so fans won’t have to wait long before there’s more Kaiju slaying action on their screens.

To get fans ready for the second season of Kaiju No. 8 Japanese theaters will be showing both a completely original episode called “Hoshina’s Day Off” alongside a compilation film of the show’s first season. In the West, no information about a release for these has been revealed.

While details about Season 2 are scarce, Koki Uchiyama will be joining the cast of the show as Gen Harumi. This character will appear alongside the cast of Season 1, and most likely with other new characters that haven’t yet been revealed.

The first season of Kaiju No. 8 started airing on April 13, 2024, and concluded 12 weeks later. The series was a gigantic hit that didn’t just give manga fans what they wanted to see on screen but also introduced an entirely new fanbase to this universe.

If you don’t want to wait until 2025 to see what comes next in Kaiju No. 8 you can always read the manga. The best place to pick up would be Chapter 39, so once you’ve seen Season 1 of the anime start from there and you can read through right up until where the series is at right now.

Season 1 of Kaiju No. 8 is available to stream on Crunchyroll now.

