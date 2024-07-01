Kaiju No. 8 Anime To Get Sequel After Huge First Season

Kaiju No. 8 has concluded its massively successful anime debut that ran for 12 episodes, and without any delay, fans have already been treated to the news they were hoping for. A sequel is on the way.

The Kaiju No. 8 sequel was announced on June 29 right after episode 12 aired, and soon after Crunchyroll shared that they will be the streaming home for the series when it returns. Sadly, no date or timeframe was given for when this will arrive, and we don’t expect it to be before 2025 at the soonest.

Kaiju No. 8’s sequel will continue adapting the story from Naoya Matsumoto’s original manga series, picking up where season one left off. While no details specifically for the next release were shared, we did get confirmation that Soul Eater star Koki Uchiyama will voice Gen Narumi the captain of the First Division, so that’s something for fans to look forward to.

The first episode of Kaiju No. 8’s anime aired on April 13 and was welcomed with open arms by anime fans quickly becoming one of the most popular shows of the season. While there were some hiccups along the way, the show concluded its initial run strong, leaving fans eager for more.

While it will probably be an extended break before more of the anime arrives, fans can check out the manga for the series right now, picking up from where the first season left off. You can start the series from Chapter 39 to jump in where the show ended, but we’d suggest reading from the beginning again to get the full experience.

Alternately you can spend the break binging through the first season again and it’s available in full on Crunchyroll right now. Once we have more news about Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 expect to hear about it here on The Escapist.

