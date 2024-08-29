Insect Girl Chapter 2 Release Date Confirmed

There’s a new manga on the scene, and it’s already making waves for its fascinating story and characters. However, a new manga means learning a new release schedule. So, if the first chapter captivated you, here’s the confirmed release date of Insect Girl Chapter 2.

When Does Insect Girl Chapter 2 Come Out?

There are some manga that drop bi-weekly, while others wait a full month to release a new chapter. However, Insect Girl wants to keep its momentum, so it’s dropping a new batch of pages every week. That means Chapter 2 is set to release one week after the first, at 12:00 AM JST on September 1st, 2024. Here’s when the chapter will arrive in the United States:

11 AM EST (August 31)

10 AM CST (August 31)

8 AM PST (August 31)

The series is available to read for free on MangaPlus. Before diving into Insect Girl Chapter 2, though, it’s important to know everything that’s happened so far.

What Happens in Insect Girl Chapter 1?

The story starts by introducing the audience to a girl, Yuren, who lives in the woods with her mom and some strange insects. While out and about, Yuren runs into a man, Miyaji, who claims to be a sorcerer tasked with fighting the dangerous creatures known as Mimushi. They share a meal together, and Miyaji starts to realize something is off about this cabin in the woods.

That night, Miyaji and Yuren’s mother, Toya, start arguing, and Toya reveals that she’s actually a Disaster-Level Mimushi and that Yuren is half-human. However, Toya doesn’t eat humans, and she only kills sorcerers when they threaten her. So, Miyaji and her come to an understanding where he’ll let her die in peace but take care of her daughter in return and allow her to try and live like a human.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Insect Girl Chapter 2.

