Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 89 Release Date Confirmed

Low Tide in Twilight has been making waves in the BL manhwa community, and there’s definitely a lot to love here. The characters are relatable and cute, and it certainly helps that they keep finding themselves in adorable situations. Here’s everything you need to know about Low Tide in Twilight chapter 89’s release date.

Recommended Videos

When Does Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 89 Release?

If you’ve been following along with Low Tide in Twilight from week to week, here’s some good news for you. You don’t have too long to wait, and chapter 87 is set to drop on May 10, at 12 a.m. Korean Time, which is 11 a.m. Eastern Time or 8 a.m. Pacific Time.

We’ve listed a few timezones below to help you get a sense of when it’s out in your local time:

Timezone Release Time USA – East Coast May 9, 11 a.m. USA – West Coast May 9, 8 a.m. Hong Kong, Singapore May 9, 11 p.m. Korea May 10, 12 a.m. Japan May 10, 12 a.m.

Keep in mind that the English translation is currently on hiatus, and progress will resume on May 6. When it resumes, it’ll pick up from chapter 83 and release weekly as per normal. This means that the English translation is currently about five weeks behind the Korean release.

Where Can You Read Low Tide in Twilight?

As always, Low Tide in Twilight will get updated on manhwa platforms Lezhin and Bomtoon. It’s worth noting that Bomtoon is a Korean platform, so if you’re more comfortable with an English-accessible platform, you’ll have better luck with Lezhin instead.

In addition to that, I should also point out that while you do get access to a number of free chapters on Lezhin, you may have to shell out some coins for future chapters once those run out, so keep that in mind.

Low Tide in Twilight was originally released in 2021, and is still ongoing at the time of writing. The manhwa follows the story of Kim Euihyun, who was on the verge of ending his life when he’s saved by Yeo Taeju. After that fateful encounter, Euihyun becomes literally indebted to Taeju and the two men start getting to know each other better, and get much closer as a result.

And that’s everything you need to know about the next chapter release date for Low Tide in Twilight. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and info on the latest manhwas, including our coverage of Solo Leveling.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more