One Piece, with Straw Hat Pirate Monkey D. Luffy stretching his arms out and other characters behind him.
One Piece Chapter 1115 Release Date and Time Confirmed

The One Piece manga continues, with Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Crew adventuring their way through its Egghead arc. But just when can you catch the newest chapter? Here’s the confirmed release date and time for One Piece Chapter 1115.

One Piece Chapter 1115 is arriving on Monday May 27, 2024 at 12 am JST, which translates to May 26th in many other time zones, two weeks after Chapter 1114. It’s not the first time the manga has missed a week this year — there was a 3 week break in April. But given creator Eiichiro Oda has been writing One Piece for over 25 years, I’m sure fans will forgive the wait.

The last chapter ended with the promise of more Joy Boy revelations, so it’s entirely possible the whole of Chapter 1115 will be taken up with that. Whatever the case, here’s when you can expect Chapter 1115:

  • EDT Sun, 26 May 2024 at 11:00 AM
  • PDT Sun, 26 May 2024 at 08:00 AM
  • UTC Sun, 26 May 2024 at 3:00 PM
  • BST Sun, 26 May 2024 at 4:00 PM
  • CEST Sun, 26 May 2024 at 5:00 PM
  • JST Mon, 27 May 2024 at 12:00 AM
  • AEST Mon, 27 May 2024 at 1:00 AM

Where to Read One Piece Chapter 1115

The main place to read One Piece Chapter 1115 is over at Viz Media’s website, though they also have a mobile app too. Unlike Crunchyroll, where only older episodes of shows are free, Viz makes the latest chapters of One Piece free to read. Then, after a few weeks, you have to pay to read them.

So, the confirmed release date and time for One Piece Chapter 1115 is May 27 12:00AM JST, which, thanks to time zone differences, is Friday May 26 in the US.

