One Piece Chapter 1114 Recap & Spoilers

After the last chapter’s shocking reveal that the world is sinking, Dr. Vegapunk finally begins to explain the results of his research. Here’s a full spoiler-filled recap of One Piece chapter 1114.

Recommended Videos

What Happened In One Piece Chapter 1114?

The entire chapter is basically a massive lore dump, but one that fans have been waiting years for. As Vegapunk begins to explain his theory about why the world will sink, it connects several ideas that the series has been toying with and ties them together. We finally learn with certainty that Joyboy came from an ancient civilization that existed during the Void Century and he was considered to be the first pirate.

Much like the last chapter, we don’t see much action from the Straw Hats themselves as they continue to try and flee the island. Luffy regains Gear 5 and tries to delay Warcury. Nami and the rest of the crew in the Labosphere discover that Edison’s sacrifice allowed him to create more clouds so the Sunny can drop directly into the ocean. Zolo is still lost. But other than that, the crew isn’t the focus here, but the rest of the world.

We check in on nearly all corners of the world of One Piece in chapter 1114. People in areas like Water 7 are certain that Vegapunk’s prediction is true, especially given their own predicament with rising tides introduced years ago. Doflamingo, who’s still locked up in Impel Down, laughs at the whole situation and mocks it, much like the residents of Mock Town, which shouldn’t be shocking at all. Some are swayed by Vegapunk’s words, like the remainder of Big Mom’s forces and Blackbeard’s crew, mostly due to Vegapunk’s prediction of the tides rising by one meter thanks to what Imu did to Lulusia.

The three most notable reactions come from Akianu, the Celestial Dragons, and a confirmed to-be-alive Jaguar D. Saul. Akainu listens intently to Vegapunk’s speech, which isn’t surprising given his openly hostile attitude toward the Five Elders since becoming Fleet Admiral and lays the foundation for Akainu possibly going against them. It’s confirmed the Celestial Dragons have no idea what the Void Century even is due to the confusion evident from Siant Shalria upon learning that the Void Century even exists. And then there’s Saul, who’s just happy to hear that the researchers of Ohara’s sacrifice wasn’t in vain and their research was completed.

To only confirm that everything Vegapunk said was true, the Five Elders fly into an absolute rage and curse Vegapunk, changing their goals to destroy all living things in the lab to end the transmission as quickly as possible. Saturn abandons his fight against the Straw Hats and makes his way into the lab containing the Mother Flame where we finally get to see it in all of its majestic glory. We still don’t know what it’s fully capable of other than harnessing the power of the sun, but we do know that it can’t be destroyed at any cost.

So it seems pretty certain that the next chapter will finally begin to explain what happened in the Void Century. Vegapunk confirmed that everything he is about to say isn’t speculation, but all confirmed facts from his research. Now we will finally learn what happened then, how it relates to Joyboy and the founding of the World Government, and if the Five Elders had any role in its creation given their immortality. I don’t know if this revelation has anything to do with what the One Piece may be, but given how the two surviving members of Rogers’s crew that we’ve met, Silvers Rayleigh and Crocus, have taken to fashioning their lives around surviving underwater, it may not be impossible to think that we may get some major clues about what the One Piece may be. Also, can I just say that it’s fitting that for a series that has touched upon the persecution of Fishmen, the irony is not lost that their unique physicality will allow them to be the dominant lifeforms when the world fully submerges.

And that’s what happened in One Piece Chapter 1114. Come back in two weeks for the next recap and summary!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more