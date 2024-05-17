The Beginning After the End, a blonde teenager reclining on the floor of a medieval room.
Where To Read The Beginning After The End, Confirmed

Published: May 17, 2024 12:36 am

Available as an ongoing novel and webcomic The Beginning After The End fantasy story has fans hooked. But how you can share in this story? Here’s where to read The Beginning After The End, confirmed.

Where To Read The Beginning After The End

Online, there’s only one official place to read The Beginning After The End and that’s Tapas. There’s a novel and webcomic, both of which are currently ongoing, and both are available on Tapas. And they’re free to read. Sort of.

The way The Beginning After The End works, as with many Tapas comics, is that you can read some chapters for free. However, these are usually the earlier chapters, for the remainder, there’s a series called WUF – Wait Until Free – where you can unlock later chapters for a limited period of time. It’s a little complicated compared to some sites but you can find out more about using Tapas through the site’s FAQ.

So, to read The Beginning After The End as it’s published, you need to go Tapas. Here’s where to find:

Can You Buy The Beginning After The End Tankōbon Volumes?

That’s how you read the webcomic and novel and keep up with the latest chapters. You can also, however, buy collected editions of the webcomic as physical books and ebooks. Right now, there are ten volumes of The Beginning After The End available.

However, while all the volumes have been published as paperbacks, not all seem to be actively in print. The good news is that none seem to be going for outrageous prices, so if you don’t mind second hand you should still be able to get your hands on them. And that’s where to read The Beginning After The End.

The Beginning After the End
