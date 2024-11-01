‘One Piece’ Time to Watch from Start to Finish Including Episode Arcs and Movies

If you’re a fan of One Piece, I’m sure you’ve heard the devastating news about the 6-month hiatus the anime is about to take. And even though the show isn’t set to come back until April 2025, you can still get your fix by watching every One Piece episode from now until next spring!

Now would also be the perfect time for new fans to catch up on every One Piece episode! Since the show is well known for having well over a thousand episodes and releases new ones almost all of the time, we know it can be a bit intimidating for anyone curious about starting the show. So, now you have 6 months to get caught up!

How long does it take to watch all of One Piece?

One Piece is currently at 1122 episodes as of November 1, not including the new 21-episode remastering of the previous Fish-Man Island saga that is about to be released. So, given that a full episode runs for around 22-24 minutes, that would mean that it would take approximately 430 hours or about 18 days to complete all 1122 episodes. But the catch is that wouldn’t count bathroom breaks, eating, or sleeping–Yikes!

A faster way to watch the series would be to skip the opening and end credits. You can also skip the 2-5 minute recap that is at the beginning of most episodes, which would leave you at around 20 minutes per episode.

That isn’t even including the movies. As of right now, there are 15 One Piece movies that each run from an hour and 30 minutes to almost two hours. If you were to only watch the movies without any breaks, that would take about 24 hours to watch each movie.

For starters, you can watch about six episodes a day, which would be approximately two hours. But the good news is that you don’t have to be in a rush because you have six months to catch up before they drop episode 1123 in April, so now is the perfect time to get started!

Why is One Piece going on a hiatus?

On October 13, 2024, the show’s official X, formerly known as Twitter, account stated that the show will be taking a 6-month break to focus on making the anime better as well as giving their animators a well-deserved break.

The X post translation states: “Aiming for even higher quality, Egghead edition until April 2025. This will be a charging period. Futhermore, from the time of reopening in April 2025, Broadcast frame changed. Details at #Jump Fest 2025. I will make an announcement. Please wait for further information!”

In the meantime, if you aren’t catching up on old episodes, they will be releasing a 21-episode remastering of the previous Fish-Man Island Saga starting on November 4.

Where to Watch One Piece

Fans can catch up on old episodes of One Piece on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a free trial to new subscribers. You can also watch the anime on Crunchyroll. The remastering of the previous Fish-Man Island Saga will also be available to watch on both streaming platforms!

