What is Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle’s United States Release Date

Haikyu!! is one of the most iconic sports anime ever and as the series draws to a close fans have been waiting for news on the next movie finally launching in the States. Well you’re in luck, here’s everything to know about Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle’s United States release.

When is Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle releasing in North America?

Image via Crunchyroll

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle is set to arrive in North America on May 31 with other parts of the America getting the film one day earlier. The movie that has already been wowing fans in Japan will hold its global rollout between May 30 and June 25.

Crunchyroll is bringing this film to theaters around the globe and has announced exactly when each country will get their chance to go out and see Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle in theaters.

Release Date May 30 Australia New Zealand Denmark Italy Switzerland Netherlands Argentina Brazil Central America Chile Colombia Ecuador Mexico Peru Release Date May 31 Canada United States United Kingdom Finland Ireland Norway Poland Spain Sweden Release Date June 7 Turkey Release Date June 12 Belgium France Luxembourg Switzerland Release Date June 25 Austria Germany

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle will be the most important film in the franchise to date as it is likely the second last entry into the franchise ever. Instead of a fifth season of the anime Haikyu!! will be completed with a pair of movies. Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle is the first of these, but as of right now, the next has not been revealed.

This means you’ll need to be all caught up on Haikyu!! before you go out and see The Dumpster Battle in theaters. Fortunately, there isn’t too much to binge and if you’re looking for direction on how to do it we have an easy-to-follow watch order perfect for newcomers to the franchise.

