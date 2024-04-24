Image Source: Eight Bit
Blue Lock Chapter 260 Release Date & Time Confirmed

After the Haikyu hype, we need another proper sports anime to fill the void, and Blue Lock is just the perfect candidate for that. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Blue Lock chapter 260 release date and timing.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 260 Release?

Some good news! If you’ve been following the Blue Lock manga from week to week, you don’t have to wait too long for the next chapter to drop. Blue Lock chapter 260 will be available on May 1, 2024, at 7 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

We’ve listed a few other timezones down below so you have an idea of when you can expect it in your own local time:

TimezoneRelease Date and Time
USA – East CoastMay 1, 7 a.m. EST
USA – West CoastMay 1, 4 a.m. PST
EuropeMay 1, 5 p.m. CET
AustraliaMay 2, 1 a.m. AST
JapanMay 2, 12 a.m. JST

So there you have it! There’s usually only a one-week break in between the chapter releases for Blue Lock. While the chapters are very short and you can blow through them in just a few minutes, at least this isn’t a case of having to wait weeks or months on end for the story to continue.

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The Blue Lock manga is available to read legally on most of the big comic book and manga platforms. You can find it on platforms like Crunchyroll, Manga Plus, ComiXology, and VIZ.

Blue Lock follows the story of Isagi Yoichi, a high school soccer player who suffers a devastating defeat in an inter-school match. He’s then invited to the mysterious Blue Lock facility, where overseer and coach Ego Jinpachi has resolved to train Japan’s most promising soccer players and turn them into “egoists” capable of developing that killer instinct you need to win matches.

