Ninja Kamui Original Language Confirmed

The Toonami hit Ninja Kamui has been a big hit with its story and animation. Fans have noticed that the English Dub and the Japanese Dub are being released simultaneously. This brings up the question of what is the original language for Ninja Kamui.

What is Ninja Kamui’s Original Language?

Ninja Kamui’s original language is both English and Japanese. However, many aspects of the show are in English like the featured songs in episodes as well as the opening and ending themes. The show is a co-production project between America and Japan. E&H Productions and Sola Entertainment are both Japanese companies working on the project. Williams Street, an American animation studio owned by Warner Brothers Television, is working with them.

Ninja Kamui’s Original Source & Continuation

Image via E&H Production

Ninja Kamui is an original anime production. There is no manga as an original source to follow. This makes it easy for the American and Japanese studios to tell the story they want without worrying about following an original source. They have the flexibility to combine both American and Japanese influences into the story.

Adult Swim announced the series would premiere on Toonami in January 2024. They explained that it would be released in both English dubbed and subtitled formats simultaneously. Sentai Studios is producing both versions of the show. Sentai Studios is the second American-based company to work on Ninja Kamui and is known for its English dubs for anime and Japanese live-action movies.

Ninja Kamui is also reaching into the video game world. Ninja Kamui: Shinobi Origins will be a prequel game to the anime series. It will be released for the Nintendo Switch. The franchise will continue to be an American and Japanese collaborative project and will continue to have both Japanese and English languages.

