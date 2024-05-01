Ninja Kamui title
Image via E&H Production
Category:
Anime & Manga

Ninja Kamui Original Language Confirmed

Image of Jordan Althoff
Jordan Althoff
|
Published: May 1, 2024 12:34 am

The Toonami hit Ninja Kamui has been a big hit with its story and animation. Fans have noticed that the English Dub and the Japanese Dub are being released simultaneously. This brings up the question of what is the original language for Ninja Kamui.

What is Ninja Kamui’s Original Language?

Ninja Kamui’s original language is both English and Japanese. However, many aspects of the show are in English like the featured songs in episodes as well as the opening and ending themes. The show is a co-production project between America and Japan. E&H Productions and Sola Entertainment are both Japanese companies working on the project. Williams Street, an American animation studio owned by Warner Brothers Television, is working with them.

Ninja Kamui’s Original Source & Continuation

Ninja Kamui
Image via E&H Production

Ninja Kamui is an original anime production. There is no manga as an original source to follow. This makes it easy for the American and Japanese studios to tell the story they want without worrying about following an original source. They have the flexibility to combine both American and Japanese influences into the story.

Adult Swim announced the series would premiere on Toonami in January 2024. They explained that it would be released in both English dubbed and subtitled formats simultaneously. Sentai Studios is producing both versions of the show. Sentai Studios is the second American-based company to work on Ninja Kamui and is known for its English dubs for anime and Japanese live-action movies.

Ninja Kamui is also reaching into the video game world. Ninja Kamui: Shinobi Origins will be a prequel game to the anime series. It will be released for the Nintendo Switch. The franchise will continue to be an American and Japanese collaborative project and will continue to have both Japanese and English languages.

For more Ninja Kamui content, check out how many episodes there are in the series because there is more than you might think.

Author
Jordan Althoff
Jordan Althoff has been a contributing writer for The Escapist since February 2023. Prior to that, they wrote at Gamepur. Jordan is an RPG, cozy game, and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast. If there is a story to be told, they are happily playing that game. In between games, they do all things nerdy or cause chaos making their next cosplay.