Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 Release Window, Cast, and More

It’s been 13 years since any new content was released, but Kimi ni Todoke is finally getting a Season 3. While the season was announced back in September 2023, we now have more information that includes who the cast will be.

Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 Release Window, Cast, and Crew

Season 3 of Kimi ni Todoke, which will release in August 2024 on Netflix, will be directed by Kenichi Matsuzawa (Noblesse: Awakening), along with Tomoko Konparu, who worked on the previous seasons of Kimi ni Todoke. Michiko Yokote (Genshiken, Princess Tutu) will be handling the scripts for the new season. Finally, S.E.N.S. Project is back to do the music.

While both of the original voice actors for Sawako and Kazehaya will be reprising their roles, there are some new faces as well. Here’s the full cast for Kimi ni Todoke Season 3:

Character Voice Actor Ayane Yano Miyuki Sawashiro Chizuru Yoshida Yuko Sanpei Ryu Sanada Yuichi Nakamura Kento Miura Mamoru Miyano Kazuichi Arai Yuki Ono Ume Kurumizawa Aya Hirano Sawako Kuronuma Mamiki Noto Shota Kazehaya Daisuke Namikawa

Where Kimi ni Todoke Left Off

It’s been quite some time since Production I.G. released Season 2 of Kimi ni Todoke. The season ended on a high note, with Sawako and Kazehaya finally confessing their feelings and becoming an official couple. Now, it’s time to watch as Sawako and Kazehaya learn what it means to be a couple and see how the other future pairings fair in their own stories.

For those who want a more in-depth recap, Netflix has kindly created a video that summarizes the main events of Seasons 1 and 2. It even includes newly produced visuals. Make sure to watch the recap before Season 3 releases if you feel there isn’t enough time to binge the 38 previous episodes or just want a refresher.

And that’s the release window, cast, and more for the third season of Kimi ni Todoke. For more anime content, check out our One Piece opening rankings to see where your favorite opening landed.

Kimi ni Todoke is streaming on Netflix.

