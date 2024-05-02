Beelzebub smiles in front of the tank
Will There Be A Sand Land Anime Season 2?

Image of Sam Stone
Sam Stone
|
Published: May 1, 2024 08:01 pm

One of the last projects undertaken by the enormously influential manga creator Akira Toriyama is an anime series adaptation of his manga property Sand Land. With the first season now concluded, fans are wondering if there are plans for a Sand Land Season 2.

Will There Be a Sand Land Season 2?

Beelzebub grins devilishly

Sand Land adapts the entire 14-chapter story originally told in Toriyama’s manga, which was earlier adapted into an anime film featuring the same cast and creative team in 2023. Toriyama himself contributed new story arcs and characters set in the world of Sand Land specifically for the anime series before his sudden passing in March 2024, weeks before the series’ premiere. With that, there is no known additional material for Sand Land from Toriyama for future episodes to bring to life.

This is all to say that there are no current plans for a Sand Land Season 2, with the property’s focus turning to the video game adaptation, which launched in April 2024. Just as Toriyama was involved with the movie and anime series’ production, he also helped supervise production on the video game, including the addition of Forest Land. There is always the possibility that new story ideas conceived without Toriyama could form the basis for Sand Land Season 2 but, with Toriyama gone and his story told, a second season seems unlikely.

Sand Land takes place in a world where most sources of potable water have dried up, making water an increasingly vital resource as the landscape transforms into an arid desert. Frustrated by the local king’s greed and charging exorbitant prices for his private water supply, Sheriff Rao teams up with demons to embark on a quest to find a different water source, prompting the king and his army to pursue them.

Sand Land
Author
Sam Stone
Sam Stone is a longtime entertainment news journalist and columnist, covering everything from movies and television to video games and comic books. Sam also has bylines at CBR, Popverse, Den of Geek, GamesRadar+, and Marvel.com. He's been a freelance contributor with The Escapist since October 2023, during which time he's covered Mortal Kombat, Star Trek, and various other properties. Sam remembers what restful sleep was. But that was a long time ago.