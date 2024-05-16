Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Jujutsu Kaisen: Is There a JJK Nike Collab? Answered

Zhiqing Wan
Published: May 15, 2024 10:37 pm

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime and manga series in the world right now, so it wouldn’t be surprising to hear that it’s gotten collaborations with other big brands. If you’re wondering whether Jujutsu Kaisen has a Nike collab, though, here’s what you need to know.

Does Jujutsu Kaisen Have a Nike Collab?

The short answer is, no. There is no official collaboration between sports brand Nike and Jujutsu Kaisen. That’s not to say that it won’t happen in the future, but at least for now, there isn’t one.

There is, however, an unofficial custom collaboration between JJK and the Nike Air Force 1 shoes, handled by Mr. Simply Custom on Instagram and Tiktok. Mr. Simply Custom is based in Indonesia, and does custom designs for Nike shoes that include designs from other popular series like One Piece and Need for Speed.

For Jujutsu Kaisen, Mr. Simply Custom has featured the following characters for his Nike Air Force 1 designs:

  • Yuji Itadori
  • Satoru Gojo
  • Megumi Fushiguro
  • Nobara Kugisaki
  • Suguru Geto
  • Ryomen Sukuna
  • Kento Nanami
  • Yuta Okkotsu
  • Mahito
  • Toji Fushiguro

The shoe designs themselves are actually rather sleek and quite subtle, with color schemes that match those of the featured characters’. Nanami’s design, in particular, looks pretty cool with a beige and white color scheme to match his outfit in the series. Most of the other ones are either black or dark blue, though Gojo and Sukuna stand out with their white and red flashes.

How to Buy the Jujutsu Kaisen Nike Air Force 1 Shoes

To buy them, you’ll need to reach out to Mr. Simply Custom on Instagram or via Whatsapp on his Linktree page. These shoes aren’t mass-produced, so there’s no guarantee that they’ll still be in stock, but this is the best way to go about it.

And that’s everything you need to know about the potential Jujutsu Kaisen Nike collaboration for now.

