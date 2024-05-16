Where to Watch Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc, Confirmed

The acclaimed anime series Demon Slayer, based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge, has returned for its fourth season. As the new season dives into the story’s Hashira Training Arc, fans are clamoring to find where they can watch Demon Slayer and its new arc.

Where to Watch Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc

To stream Demon Slayer Season 4 and the Hashira Training Arc in the United States and many international territories outside of Japan, audiences can watch the season and episodes as they release on Crunchyroll. Prime Video subscribers who have the Crunchyroll extension can also stream Demon Slayer and the Hashira Training Arc from this digital platform. Though Hulu and Netflix have prior episodes of Demon Slayer, there are currently no announced plans to bring the Hashira Training Arc to these streaming platforms at this time.

Like with many of its contemporary programming, Demon Slayer is simulcast through Crunchyroll, meaning it mirrors the series’ regular Japanese broadcast online. As new episodes air weekly in Japan, they will be available to stream on Crunchyroll, with new episodes added each Sunday. These added episodes of Demon Slayer are the original Japanese-language version, with no release window for the English-language dub of the Hashira Training Arc currently announced.

The Hashira Training Arc has protagonist Tanjiro and his fellow Demon Slayers travel to Gyomei Himejima to continue their training and prepare for the upcoming showdown against the villainous Muzan Kibutsuji. Tanjiro’s corrupted sister Nezuko is hunted by Muzan who intends to devour her and the demonic elements inside her to become immortal as the uncontested Demon King. For those looking to keep up with the latest episodes and developments of Demon Slayer as the anime series resumes, check out Crunchyroll to catch new episodes each week of the hit anime adaptation.

