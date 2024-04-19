Gojo makes quite the introduction in the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen. He shows up and does battle with Sukuna, making the King of Curses look more like a jester. But how old is Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 when he pulls off this impressive feat?

Jujutsu Kaisen: How Old Is Gojo in Season 1? Answered

Satoru Gojo’s age in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 is pretty easy to figure out after watching the prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and Season 2, which features the Hidden Inventory arc. The prequel arc takes place over a decade before the first season while Gojo and his future nemesis, Suguru Geto, are still students at Tokyo Jujutsu High.

During Hidden Inventory, Gojo is 16 years old, making him 27 when Yuta comes to the school. However, the battle with Geto and his forces comes after Gojo’s birthday on Dec. 7, so he’s 28 by the time Jujutsu Kaisen 0 concludes. About six months pass between the movie and the start of Season 1, which means that Gojo is still 28 when Jujutsu Kaisen starts.

It’s impressive that someone under 30 could pull off everything that Gojo did in Season 1. Sure, he has some genetic advantages, being born with one of the strongest gifts in the Jujutsu Kaisen world, but he puts in more than his fair share of effort honing his skills. That’s why the bad guys have to work so hard to take him off the board in Season 2, but let’s save that story for another article.

If you're looking for more Jujutsu Kaisen content, here's every major death in the series so far.

