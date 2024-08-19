When Does Pokémon TCG Pocket Release?

Pokémon TCG Pocket is about to be the big new app for Pokémon fans bringing a new way to collect to players all over the globe. If you love collecting Pokémon cards then here’s when you’ll get your first chance to crack a pack in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Pokémon TCG Pocket will be released on Oct. 30, 2024. Pre-registrations for the upcoming mobile collecting game are now open so you can ensure that you gain access the moment that it goes live.

An exact time for the service to go live hasn’t yet been detailed, but we would expect it to take place at midnight in your respective timezone as this is when the AppStore typically updates.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re on an iOS device or Android, you can pre-register for the game now. The announcement regarding its release was shared during the closing ceremony of the Pokémon World Championship 2024, where new gameplay was also revealed.

The Pokémon TCG Pocket game is going to be the go-to place for digital collectors. Instead of focusing on the gameplay of Pokémon TCG, this game is all about opening backs, scoring cards, and trading with your friends. In fact, cards have never looked better with an immersive environment available at the click of your finger.

For those Pokémon fans who would prefer to test their skills and compete against each other then Pokémon TCG Live is still the go-to place for you, and it has been available all around the globe for an extended period of time now.

If you’re after a sneak peek at Pokémon TCG Pocket then you can check out the promotional clips that have been shared prior to its release, or read more of the specifics via the official Pokémon website now.

