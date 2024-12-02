The best brawlers in Brawl Stars combine strong abilities with versatility across multiple game modes. From Shelly’s close-range dominance to Stu’s lightning-fast dashes, each brawler brings something unique to the table. Here are the best brawlers in Brawl Stars, ranked.

10. Jessie

Jessie is a solid mid-range brawler who excels in crowd control. Her attacks chain to nearby enemies, making her great for handling groups. Her super, Scrappy the Turret, provides area denial and keeps opponents on their toes. It also deals powerful damage per shot and charges her super quickly. With her Energize star power, she can repair the turret by attacking it, keeping it in play longer.

But Jessie shines most in Gem Grab and Heist, where her turret can guard key objectives. While she struggles in fast-paced modes like Brawl Ball, her ability to chip away at grouped enemies makes her a valuable pick in team-oriented scenarios.

9. Tara

Tara’s unique card-throwing attack spreads wide, dealing consistent damage to groups of enemies. Her super, a gravity-inducing black hole, pulls opponents together, leaving them vulnerable to follow-up attacks. The Black Portal gadget spawns a shadowy ally with 3000 HP, adding pressure to her opponents. Her super charges at medium speed but can swing an entire match by grouping enemies for elimination.

In Brawl Stars, Tara thrives in modes like Gem Grab and Bounty, where controlling enemy positioning is key. Her ability to disrupt opponents’ formations makes her an excellent pick for players who love high-impact plays.

8. Ruffs

Colonel Ruffs combines support with offensive power. His main attack bounces off walls, allowing for creative plays in tight maps. His super drops a power-up that boosts his teammates’ stats, adding versatility to any team. His Air Superiority Supply Drop super boosts a teammate’s health and increases their attack damage. His Take Cover sandbag gadget absorbs incoming fire, providing cover and tactical opportunities.

To get the most out of this member of the list of the best brawlers in Brawl Stars, use him in team modes like Gem Grab and Siege, where his supportive role shines. While he’s not the strongest in solo modes, his utility makes him a staple in organized team play.

7. Gene

Gene’s long-range attack spreads at the end, making him ideal for poking enemies. His super, a magical hand, pulls enemies from afar, isolating them for a quick takedown. His Magic Hand super has a range of 7 tiles, pulling enemies into his reach for an easy finish. His Spirit Slap star power increases his damage significantly when his super is charged.

When used right, Gene is a game-changer in modes like Brawl Ball and Gem Grab, where isolating key players can shift the tide of the game. His versatility and ability to control fights make him a must-have brawler in team-focused scenarios.

6. Crow

Crow’s poison attacks deal damage over time, making him a menace to tanks and other high-health brawlers. His super lets him jump into or out of fights, giving him unmatched mobility. His poison lasts for 4 seconds, dealing 75 damage per tick, ensuring enemies stay vulnerable. His Extra Toxic star power reduces the damage output of poisoned enemies by x%, giving his team an advantage.

It should come as no surprise that Crow excels in Showdown and Bounty, where his hit-and-run tactics can chip away at opponents. While he lacks burst damage, his ability to control the battlefield with poison ensures no one escapes unscathed.

5. Leon

Leon’s strength lies in his ability to go invisible with his super. This allows him to sneak up on unsuspecting enemies and deliver devastating close-range damage. His Smoke Bomb super grants him invisibility for 6 seconds, allowing sneaky eliminations. Pairing it with his Clone Projector gadget creates confusion, making him even harder to pin down. You can heavily upgrade his abilities using creator codes.

As one of the best brawlers in Brawl Stars, Leon dominates in Showdown, where his stealth helps him secure kills and avoid danger. While he’s weaker in team modes, his ability to ambush and eliminate key targets makes him a threat in any game.

4. Byron

Byron is a unique hybrid who deals damage to enemies and heals teammates with the same attack. His super provides a large burst of healing or damage, depending on the target. His shots heal teammates for 800 HP over time or deal the same amount as poison damage to enemies. His Injection star power allows his shots to pierce through enemies and allies, maximizing his impact.

Of course, Byron is invaluable in team modes like Siege and Gem Grab, where his healing keeps allies alive in critical moments. His versatility makes him one of the most impactful support brawlers in the game.

3. Surge

Surge’s strength increases as he upgrades through his super. Starting with short-range attacks, he evolves into a high-mobility, high-damage brawler as the game progresses. He evolves with every use of his super, gaining increased range, speed, and power. His Overload gadget provides splash damage, making him lethal in clustered fights.

In Brawl Stars, Surge excels in open maps and modes like Bounty and Heist, where his upgrades let him dominate late-game. His adaptability makes him a great pick for players who like to evolve their strategy mid-match.

2. Stu

Stu’s fast-paced playstyle revolves around his super, which charges with every hit. His super allows him to dash repeatedly, making him one of the most mobile brawlers in the game. His Nitro Boost super charges in just one hit, allowing for endless dashes if you land your shots. The boost leaves a trail of flames, dealing damage to enemies and creating area denial.

Let Stu shine in Brawl Ball and Heist, where his mobility lets him outmaneuver opponents and apply constant pressure. His high skill ceiling rewards players who can master quick reactions and precise aim.

1. Shelly

Shelly remains the face of Brawl Stars for good reason. Her shotgun attacks dominate close-range fights and her super can break walls and knock back opponents, giving her incredible utility. Her Super Shell ability deals massive damage in a cone, breaking walls and pushing enemies back. It’s a game-changer in close-range fights, with her super charging quickly during aggressive play.

Shelly excels in Showdown, where her burst damage makes her a dangerous foe. She’s also effective in Brawl Ball and Gem Grab, thanks to her ability to control the battlefield. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned player, Shelly’s versatility and power make her the top pick.

And those are the best brawlers in Brawl Stars, ranked.

Brawl Stars is available now on mobile.

