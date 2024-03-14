When Does The Pokémon TCG Twilight Masquerade Expansion Come Out?

Excitement is brewing for Pokémon TCG players, with the Twilight Masquerade set to come out just before summer. Details have announced this set will feature The Teal Mask from Scarlet and Violet.

Recommended Videos

The Pokémon TCG Twilight Masquerade Expansion will be released on May 24, 2024. The new set will feature Legendary Ogerpon and its mask forms, as well as other notable species from the Kitakami area of The Teal Mask.

These booster packs will be available online at the Pokémon Center or participating retail stores.

Everything Included in The Pokémon TCG Twilight Masquerade Expansion

As broken down in the official Pokémon TCG press release, the Twilight Masquerade will include the following additions to the tabletop game:

Six ACE SPEC Trainer & Special Energy cards

Seven Pokémon ex & seven Tera Pokémon ex cards

21 illustration rare Pokémon cards

11 special illustration rare Pokémon & Supporter cards

Six hyper rare gold etched cards

Additionally, players will have the chance to collect Teal Mask Ogerpon ex, Hearthflame Mask Ogerpon ex, Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex, Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon ex, Teal Mask Ogerpon and Ogre’s Mask. It is also possible fans will see the introduction of Teal Mask characters like Carmine and Keiran as Supporter cards.

All Pokémon TCG Twilight Masquerade Collection Options

When the Pokémon TCG Twilight Masquerade comes out, it will be available as a standard expansion. This means fans can find booster packs in Booster Boxes, Elite Trainer Boxes, Special Collections, and other standard release options. This will potentially include a Build & Battle selection, as well as possible Booster Bundle boxes.

The most exciting inclusion of the Twilight Masquerade expansion is the continued edition of ACE SPEC trainer cards. The first of these will be available in Temporal Forces, which will be released on March 22, 2024. Players may only have one of these special Trainer cards in a deck, and their power can be the difference between a stunning victory or a tragic defeat. Collecting as many as possible will ensure Pokémon TCG players have plenty of options for building powerful decks before taking on friends and competitors.