What The Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet Temporal Forces Release Date Is & How To Get The Best Cards

Things are heating up for the Pokémon TCG, with the Scarlet & Violet Temporal Forces release date set for early spring of 2024.

Fans have already had a busy start to the new year with the release of Paldean Fates. Lacking a Booster Box, the special library of highly collectible, Shiny cards have required a good deal of hunting. This battle for pull cards will only increase with the new additions expected for Temporal Forces.

One big relief for fans is that the Pokémon TCG Temporal Forces release will be a standard expansion, instead of a collector’s run. This means booster boxes are back on the menu, making it much easier to get packs in bulk at a reasonable price. However, the card list is currently unavailable, making it hard to know how many rare illustrations and collectible cards will be included.

When Does The Pokémon TCG Temporal Forces Expansion Release?

According to the media announcement shared by The Pokémon Company, the Pokémon TCG Temporal Forces expansion will release on March 22, 2024.

It’s Time for Scarlet & Violet—#TemporalForces ⛈️ ⛈️



Look forward to more Ancient and Future Pokémon, the return of ACE SPEC cards, and more: https://t.co/O7zrV5xQI0 pic.twitter.com/cx0RHYVuFP — Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) January 10, 2024

What Sets Are Available For Pokémon TCG Temporal Forces

Image via The Pokémon Company

According to pre-orders available on The Pokémon Center, it is currently confirmed players will be able to buy the following sets after the Pokémon TCG Temporal Forces release date:

Standard ETBs will also be on sale at participating retail stores including GameStop, Walmart, Target, and other major shopping locations.

It is also likely additional items will be revealed closer to the Pokémon TCG Temporal Fates release, potentially including Build-and-Battle boxes or collector sets. The booster packs will also make their way into future collector items like tins, as these contain a mix of released expansion packs.

What Cards Are In The Pokémon TCG Temporal Forces Expansion

At this time, it has been confirmed players will find a few specific favorites in the Pokémon TCG Temporal Forces release. This includes:

Walking Wake – Illustration Rare

Iron Leaves – Illustration Rare

Snom – Illustration Rare

Gouging Fire ex

Iron Boulder ex

Raging Bolt ex

Gengar ex

Magcargo

Scyther

Flutter Mane

It is important to note that there is no Charizard card in the Temporal Forces expansion. The most recent Charizard release is Paldean Fates.

What Types of Cards Are Available in The Pokémon TCG Temporal Forces Expansion

According to the news release, players will find a standard array of cards in the boosters packs for Temporal Forces. This includes:

7 ACE SPEC Trainer & Energy cards

13 Pokémon ex & two Tera Pokémon ex

22 illustration rare Pokémon cards

10 special illustration rare Pokémon & Supporter cards

Six hyper rare gold etched cards

Players will also get an array of standard options, including reverse holo and foil cards of specific Pokémon. At this time, we do not know the total number of cards that will make up the official Temporal Forces list.

How To Get The Best Pokémon TCG Temporal Forces Cards

When it comes to card hunting, getting pulls is a game of chance. Because of this, the way to maximize getting the best Pokémon TCG Temporal Forces cards will be by buying booster boxes.

Each booster box contains 36 booster packs, and each pack has 10 cards. While pull rates can’t be determined until the set releases, it is possible card pull odds may be in the favor of players with this expansion. Temporal Forces isn’t loaded down with Charizards, Shiny variants, or Eeveelutions, which have historically resulted in miserable pull rates. At this time, it is likely the big pull cards for the expansion will be the illustration rare or Ancient and Future Pokémon, as well as the ACE SPEC cards that will return as of this set.