The Adventure Zone’s Travis McElroy Joins The Twenty-Sided Tavern for a Limited Time

Trav Nation will occupy Tav Nation from November 27 through December 1 as The Adventure Zone’s Travis McElroy books his stay at The Twenty-Sided Tavern.

McElroy’s the latest celebrity guest star to contribute to the Dungeon & Dragons show’s unique brand of chaos, following limited engagements from Felicia Day and Aabria Iyengar and preceding Erika Ishii’s visit to New York City’s Stage 42.

The Twenty-Sided Tavern translates the mechanics and fantasy hijinks of Dungeons & Dragons to the off-Broadway stage, allowing the audience to participate in crafting a one-of-a-kind adventure every show. The stage reimagining of the beloved tabletop role-playing game made its off-Broadway debut this May as part of Dungeons & Dragons‘ 50th anniversary celebration. The success of the New York show has spurred an upcoming national tour and Australian residency and attracted celebrity guest stars like McElroy.

While The Twenty-Sided Tavern was already a hot ticket for TTRPG and non-TTRPG fans alike, the announcement of Day, Iyengar, and Ishii‘s limited engagements garnered further buzz for the off-Broadway production. McElroy joins The Twenty-Sided Tavern‘s star-studded Fall lineup, sandwiched between past The Adventure Zone collaborators Iyengar and Ishii. “It’s been our dream from the beginning that we would be able to invite D&D friends from across the country,” The Twenty-Sided Tavern Executive Producer and Co-Creator David Carpenter spoke on the stable of guest stars pulling up a chair in the tavern this fall.

Dungeons & Dragons is not the only TTRPG property celebrating a major anniversary this year, with 2024 marking a decade since the start of the McElroy family’s beloved actual play podcast The Adventure Zone. The comedy TTRPG show rife with brotherly shenanigans, cat salespeople, and a paternal planeswalking janitor is a cornerstone of the McElroy family’s sprawling podcasting empire, with their first Adventure Zone campaign adapted into a series of hit graphic novels. “We can’t wait to see how [McElroy’s] The Adventure Zone spirit and passion for D&D blend into the world we’ve built on stage. It’s going to be something truly special.” Carpenter enthused about McElroy’s Thanksgiving week visit to The Twenty-Sided Tavern.

In addition to The Adventure Zone, McElroy is known for his work on My Brother, My Brother, and Me, The McElroy Family Clubhouse, and Dimension 20‘s Tiny Heist. Trav Nation fans who hope to catch the Big Dog himself on Stage 42 can find tickets for his November 27 through December 1 run on The Twenty-Sided Tavern‘s website.

