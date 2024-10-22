Critical Role Invites Fans to Celebrate Their 10th Anniversary Live with Global Tour

Critical Role fans cannot mark their calendars fast enough for the actual play’s 2025 live lineup, which includes an Exandrian one-shot utilizing Daggerheart and the highly anticipated wedding of the Mighty Nein’s Fjord and Jester. This whirlwind world tour celebrates Critical Role’s tenth anniversary and includes additional convention appearances.

Recommended Videos

April 10, August 2, and October 7 are the important dates US Critters need to clear their schedules for because that’s when Critical Role’s cast of nerdy ass voice actors will be rolling into Chicago, Fishers, and New York City, respectively. The April 10 one-shot at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena will be a Choose You Own Adventurer story that allows the audience to vote on which player character each Critical Role cast member should reprise from across the series’ three campaigns. Critters in the Chicago area can keep the show’s birthday bash going all weekend, as the cast will likewise participate in signings, photo-ops, and panels at C2E2.

On August 2, audiences can experience Critical Role’s second-ever live Daggerheart adventure, the first set in the world of Exandria. Daggerheart is an original fantasy ruleset developed by Critical Role’s publishing wing Darrington Press, which fans were able to dig into earlier this year during the game’s beta playtesting period. Critical Role’s core cast showed off the system throughout its playtest period with a trilogy of adventures from an adventuring party known as The Menagerie. Unlike The Menagerie, the 2025 show just outside Indianapolis will utilize the brand-new system for a story set in Critical Role’s core world of Exandria. Tickets remain available for Critical Role’s first Daggerheart live show, a standalone holiday spectacular coming to Camden, New Jersey, on December 7.

Critical Role’s Laura Bailey tees up her second wedding one-shot in the final live show of 2025, which will see the long-awaited nuptials of the Mighty Nein’s Fjord and Jester play out live at Radio City Music Hall. “Dalen’s Closet,” the post-Campaign 1 wedding of Vex’ahlia and Percy, ranks among Critical Role’s most beloved one-shots. Travis Willingham first proposed in character to his wife Bailey’s Jester at the end of Critical Role’s live show at London’s Wembley Arena in 2023.

Australian Critters also have a reason to rejoice at Monday’s announcement, with two Summer live shows announced in Sydney and Melbourne. The June 19 show at ICC Sydney Theatre and the June 25 show at Rod Laver Arena will serve as standalone one-shots with a loosely connected narrative. Similarly to the Chicago show, the Australian shows will see two campaigns worth of Exandria heroes meet and embark on a unique adventure. Tom Cardy, the comedian and musician behind many viral TikTok hits including D&D favorite “Perception Check,” will step in as the Master of Ceremonies for both dates on the Australian leg of Critical Role‘s tour.

Though Monday’s announcement queued up the show’s ten-year celebration, it likewise arrived on the third anniversary of Campaign 3’s ongoing Bells Hells saga.

Here are all the Critical Role tour dates and sales:

December 7: Critical Role Presents: A Daggerheart Critmas Story Live (tickets on sale now)

Critical Role Presents: A Daggerheart Critmas Story Live (tickets on sale now) April 10, 2025: Chicago Choose Your Own Adventurer Live Show (Beacon pre-sale begins October 28 at 8 am PT, local venue/C2E2 pre-sale begins October 29 at 8 am PT, and general on-sale begins October 30 at 8 am PT)

Chicago Choose Your Own Adventurer Live Show (Beacon pre-sale begins October 28 at 8 am PT, local venue/C2E2 pre-sale begins October 29 at 8 am PT, and general on-sale begins October 30 at 8 am PT) April 11-13, 2025 : Cast Panels, Photo-Ops, and Autographs at C2E2 (tickets on sale now)

: Cast Panels, Photo-Ops, and Autographs at C2E2 (tickets on sale now) June 19, 2025: Sydney Live Show (Beacon pre-sale begins October 31 at 11 am local Sydney time, Frontiertouring.com pre-sale begins November 1 at 12 pm local Sydney time, and general on-sale begins November 4 at 9 am local Sydney time.)

Sydney Live Show (Beacon pre-sale begins October 31 at 11 am local Sydney time, Frontiertouring.com pre-sale begins November 1 at 12 pm local Sydney time, and general on-sale begins November 4 at 9 am local Sydney time.) June 25, 2025: Melbourne Live Show (Beacon pre-sale begins October 31 at 12 pm local Melbourne time, Frontiertouring.com pre-sale begins November 1 at 1 pm local Melbourne time, and general on-sale begins November 4 and 10 am local Melbourne time.)

Melbourne Live Show (Beacon pre-sale begins October 31 at 12 pm local Melbourne time, Frontiertouring.com pre-sale begins November 1 at 1 pm local Melbourne time, and general on-sale begins November 4 and 10 am local Melbourne time.) August 2, 2025: Fishers / Indianapolis Inaugural Exandrian Daggerheart Adventure (Beacon pre-sale begins October 28 at 7 am PT, local venue pre-sale begins October 29 at 7 am PT, and general on-sale begins October 30 at 7 am PT.)

Fishers / Indianapolis Inaugural Exandrian Daggerheart Adventure (Beacon pre-sale begins October 28 at 7 am PT, local venue pre-sale begins October 29 at 7 am PT, and general on-sale begins October 30 at 7 am PT.) October 7, 2025: Fjord and Jester’s Wedding at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall (Beacon pre-sale begins October 28 at 7 am PT, local venue pre-sale begins October 29 at 7 am PT, and general on-sale begins October 30 at 7 am PT.)

Fjord and Jester’s Wedding at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall (Beacon pre-sale begins October 28 at 7 am PT, local venue pre-sale begins October 29 at 7 am PT, and general on-sale begins October 30 at 7 am PT.) October 9-12, 2025: Critical Role at New York Comic Con (Further details to be announced)

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy