Critical Role: Mighty Nein Characters Jester & Fjord Get [SPOILER]

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Critical Role’s The Mighty Nein Reunion: Echoes of the Solstice.

The Mighty Nein Reunion: Echoes of the Solstice marked Critical Role’s first live show in over three years and it did not fail to deliver Critters exciting character moments including an engagement of one of the series’ most beloved couples: Jester and Fjord.

Jester and Fjord are portrayed by married couple Laura Bailey and Travis Willingham, both of whom appeared in cosplayed versions of their characters for Critical Role‘s sold out event at Wembley Arena. Though the thrust of the Dungeons & Dragons one-shot focused on Caleb Widogast after the arcane disruptions of the Apogee Solstice saw the return of his former teacher Trent Ikithon, Fjord, Jester, and Jester’s patron Artagan all showed up to lend a hand in the live session’s climatic, kaiju battle. After the assembled Mighty Nein (and stowaway teen Luc Brenatto) defeated Master Trent Ikithon for the second time, Fjord asked Jester to marry him.

The proposal erupted the 125,000-strong Wembley crowd and the players at Critical Role’s table alike, with Jester accepting the admiral’s offer. The celebratory occasion near the end of the episode constituted one of the biggest moments of the night. The Mighty Nein Reunion: Echoes of the Solstice stood to answer burning questions about the fates of Caleb Widogast and Beauregard Lionett after their brief appearance alongside the Bells Hells in Critical Role‘s third campaign, but the arena show managed to deliver fans even more than they bargained for in moments like Fjord’s proposal.

The live show boasted the second reunion of the Mighty Nein adventuring party since Critical Role wrapped its second campaign in 2021, with many fans hoping that Jester and Fjord’s engagement has teed the found family up for another one-shot down the line. Critical Role has an established precedent for follow-up wedding one-shots, as Vox Machina hosted such an occasion in “Dalen’s Closet.”

“Dalen’s Closet” centered on the eventful nuptials of another Bailey player character, when Vox Machina reunited for the official wedding ceremony between Vex’ahlia and Percival de Rolo. In Percy, Fjord, and now Campaign 3’s Laudna, Bailey has shown a propensity for romantically pursuing player characters steeped in accursed auroras. These healing, heartfelt romances across all three campaigns have constituted some of Critical Role‘s most beloved pairings.