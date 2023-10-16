Critical Role’s Matt Mercer Will Voice Vincent Valentine in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is so close, we can almost taste it. The title launches on February 29, 2024, exclusively on PlayStation 5. Gamers who watched the latest trailer were excited to see the reveal of Vincent Valentine. Square Enix confirmed the character is no longer an optional party member like in the original game, but sadly won’t be playable until the next entry. Viewers with keen ears thought Vincent sounded a lot like Matt Mercer in the trailer. And now Square Enix has officially announced Matt Mercer will be voicing Vincent Valentine.

You can check out the announcement on X:

A year of dreams culminates with this one. No game has had the impact on me quite like FF7 did, and to be a part of it, let alone one of my favorite characters, is an honor beyond words.



Thank you all for the energy: https://t.co/MraC4WQZ6Z https://t.co/XlQd6S6arA — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) October 14, 2023

Matt Mercer is no stranger to the land of gaming. He is the CCO/DM of Critical Role, a show where various voice actors play through a Dungeons & Dragons campaign. He also voiced Leon Kennedy in Resident Evil 6 and many of the CG films and was the English VA of everyone’s favorite dramatic Persona 5 member, Yusuke Kitagawa.

Voicing Vincent is a dream come true for Matt, as he talked about possibly voicing the character back in 2020. I’m happy he is able to three years later, as he seems to have a knack for nailing the vocals of a mysterious man with a gun who may or may not be a vampire.