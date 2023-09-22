Square Enix Explains Vincent Valentine’s Role in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Square Enix has finally explained Vincent Valentine’s role in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and it appears he will be a bit more involved in the remake’s story than in the original.

The crowd-pleasing Final Fantasy VII Rebirth trailer rolled out during September’s PlayStation State of Play showcase turned necks in a heartbeat with every surprising scene, including the moody return of Vincent Valentine. In the original Final Fantasy VII, Vincent was an optional party member who could join Cloud and the gang on their journey. However, like Yuffie in this remade saga, Vincent’s role is changing for the better.

According to a Square Enix interview with Game Informer, the outlet asked the developer about Vincent’s part in the re-imagined series and whether he will be playable in Rebirth. Director Tetsuya Nomura for the game explained Vincent won’t be an optional party member, instead joining up with Cloud’s group “as part of Rebirth’s main story this time.”

However, Vincent “won’t be playable” in Rebirth. Like Red XIII in Final Fantasy VII Remake, the red-caped gun-wielder will only accompany the party. Nomura says this decision aims to reflect the original game, where Vincent joins the party “during the backend of the story.” Unfortunately, players won’t be able to use his powers until the next entry in the saga.

As of this article’s writing, Square Enix hasn’t revealed the name of the next game, but we did learn Rebirth plans to wrap up at the end of the events in the Forgotten Capital. Whatever scenario lies ahead will supposedly push Vincent into becoming a member of Cloud’s crew as a playable member. But as expected, there are bound to be some surprises with Vincent in Rebirth that longtime fans won’t see coming. Plenty of Remake made it clear Square Enix is going to great lengths to diversify and expand on the original game’s story beats and characters; Vincent could have new scenes and more to characterize him further, which would be interesting to see.