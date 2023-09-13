PlayStation State of Play Revealed for Tomorrow, Hours After Nintendo Direct

Sony has announced a new PlayStation State of Play presentation for tomorrow, September 14, 2023.

Director and head of portfolio for global third-party relations Shawne Benson announced the news in a PlayStation.blog post, revealing plans to host the latest in the company’s series of gaming-focused presentations tomorrow at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. While you might be hoping for a closer look at upcoming PlayStation games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or whatever Naughty Dog is cooking up, you might want to alter your expectations. While this next State of Play will focus on updates for already announced PlayStation games, it will also mostly focus on indie and PlayStation VR 2 (PSVR 2) titles.

Tune in tomorrow at 2pm Pacific / 10pm BST for a new State of Play, focused on indie and third-party titles from around the world: https://t.co/ZhLh13rgnE pic.twitter.com/aYDJccpKfl — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 13, 2023

Regardless, it’ll be exciting to see what PlayStation has up its sleeve for those with PS4 and PS5 consoles. It’s especially exciting considering that, earlier today, Nintendo revealed that it will also host a presentation tomorrow in the form of a new Nintendo Direct. If Xbox announces a presentation, it might actually be a sign of the end times.

The Nintendo Direct is set to air at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET, so long before Sony takes the state with its State of Play, which you can watch on YouTube, Twitch, and even TikTok. We’ll be covering everything both publishers have to say, so be sure to keep checking in for any and all gaming updates.