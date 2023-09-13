NewsVideo Games

PlayStation State of Play Revealed for Tomorrow, Hours After Nintendo Direct

By
Sony has announced a new PlayStation State of Play presentation for tomorrow, September 14, 2023.

Director and head of portfolio for global third-party relations Shawne Benson announced the news in a PlayStation.blog post, revealing plans to host the latest in the company’s series of gaming-focused presentations tomorrow at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. While you might be hoping for a closer look at upcoming PlayStation games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or whatever Naughty Dog is cooking up, you might want to alter your expectations. While this next State of Play will focus on updates for already announced PlayStation games, it will also mostly focus on indie and PlayStation VR 2 (PSVR 2) titles.

Regardless, it’ll be exciting to see what PlayStation has up its sleeve for those with PS4 and PS5 consoles. It’s especially exciting considering that, earlier today, Nintendo revealed that it will also host a presentation tomorrow in the form of a new Nintendo Direct. If Xbox announces a presentation, it might actually be a sign of the end times.

The Nintendo Direct is set to air at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET, so long before Sony takes the state with its State of Play, which you can watch on YouTube, Twitch, and even TikTok. We’ll be covering everything both publishers have to say, so be sure to keep checking in for any and all gaming updates.

Michael Cripe
Michael joined The Escapist team in 2019 but has been covering games, movies, TV, and music since 2015. When he’s not writing, Michael is probably playing Super Mario Sunshine, Dead Space, The Binding of Isaac, or Doom Eternal. You can follow his news coverage and reviews at The Escapist, but his work has appeared on other sites like OnlySP, Gameranx, and Kansas City’s The Pitch, too. If you’d like to connect and talk about the latest pop-culture news, you can follow Michael on Twitter (@MikeCripe), Instagram (mike_cripe), or LinkedIn if that’s your thing.
