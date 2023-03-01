With PSVR 2, Sony has announced a wide array of games that are playable in the new virtual system. And with impressive new technology from eye tracking and immersive interactive programming, to a list of incredible VR and mainline titles, many gamers will be rushing to grab the headset on launch. So here are all the launch-window games for PSVR 2 compatible with it.

A List of Games Compatible with PSVR 2 at Launch

Players can enjoy some of the best games PlayStation 5 has to offer in addition to plenty of unique VR games with the PSVR 2, for a total of 35 games launching with the equipment. Here’s the full list of what is available at launch:

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition

Gran Turismo 7

Resident Evil Village

Cities: VR – Enhanced Edition

Vacation Simulator

Cosmonious High

Pistol Whip

Job Simulator

After The Fall

Tentacular

Zenith: The Last City

Pavlov

Moss and Moss: Book 2

What the Bat

Kayak VR: Mirage

Fantavision 202X

Altair Breaker

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

Song in the Smoke: Rekindled

The Tale of Onogoro

Puzzling Place

Synth Riders: Remastered Edition

Rez Infinite

Tetris Effect Connected

Thumper

The Last Clockwinder

Townsmen VR

Cave Digger 2

NFL Pro Era

Garden of the Sea

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded

The Light Brigade

Drums Rock

What PSVR 2 Games Are Coming Out in 2023 and Beyond?

In addition to these launch titles, there are a number of titles confirmed to be releasing and compatible with PSVR 2 throughout the rest of 2023. Those games include the following:

No Man’s Sky

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Creed Rise to Glory (Championship Edition)

Before Your Eyes

Walkabout Mini Golf

The Foglands

Journey to Foundation

Synapse

Green Hell VR

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Chapter 2: Retribution

In addition to these, there have been other announced tie-in games compatible with PSVR 2 that do not have an official launch date or further information at this time. These games include the following:

Resident Evil 4 remake

remake Firewall Ultra

Among Us VR

Beat Saber

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Hell Neighbor: Search & Rescue

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

Runner

Mixture

Samurai SlaughterHouse

Low-Fi

Requisition VR

Firmament

Hubris

Swordsman VR

Alvo

Across The Valley

Blacktop Hoops

Behemoth

2MD: VR Football Unleashed All-Star

Galaxy Kart

The Last Worker

The Exorcist Legion VR

Survival Nation

Medieval Dynasty

Ovrdark

The Twilight Zone VR

Volcanic Core

X8

Undead Citadel

Awesome Asteroids

D-Day Enhanced

Madison VR

Ghosts of Tabor

Afterlife VR

Windlands 2

VR Skater

There are many more games rumored to be coming to the PSVR 2, but it appears to have an impressive catalogue of compatible games in its first year.

Those are the confirmed games that are compatible with PSVR 2.