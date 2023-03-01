With PSVR 2, Sony has announced a wide array of games that are playable in the new virtual system. And with impressive new technology from eye tracking and immersive interactive programming, to a list of incredible VR and mainline titles, many gamers will be rushing to grab the headset on launch. So here are all the launch-window games for PSVR 2 compatible with it.
A List of Games Compatible with PSVR 2 at Launch
Players can enjoy some of the best games PlayStation 5 has to offer in addition to plenty of unique VR games with the PSVR 2, for a total of 35 games launching with the equipment. Here’s the full list of what is available at launch:
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
- Gran Turismo 7
- Resident Evil Village
- Cities: VR – Enhanced Edition
- Vacation Simulator
- Cosmonious High
- Pistol Whip
- Job Simulator
- After The Fall
- Tentacular
- Zenith: The Last City
- Pavlov
- Moss and Moss: Book 2
- What the Bat
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Fantavision 202X
- Altair Breaker
- Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!
- Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate
- Song in the Smoke: Rekindled
- The Tale of Onogoro
- Puzzling Place
- Synth Riders: Remastered Edition
- Rez Infinite
- Tetris Effect Connected
- Thumper
- The Last Clockwinder
- Townsmen VR
- Cave Digger 2
- NFL Pro Era
- Garden of the Sea
- Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded
- The Light Brigade
- Drums Rock
What PSVR 2 Games Are Coming Out in 2023 and Beyond?
In addition to these launch titles, there are a number of titles confirmed to be releasing and compatible with PSVR 2 throughout the rest of 2023. Those games include the following:
- No Man’s Sky
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
- Creed Rise to Glory (Championship Edition)
- Before Your Eyes
- Walkabout Mini Golf
- The Foglands
- Journey to Foundation
- Synapse
- Green Hell VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Chapter 2: Retribution
In addition to these, there have been other announced tie-in games compatible with PSVR 2 that do not have an official launch date or further information at this time. These games include the following:
- Resident Evil 4 remake
- Firewall Ultra
- Among Us VR
- Beat Saber
- Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord
- Hell Neighbor: Search & Rescue
- Crossfire: Sierra Squad
- Runner
- Mixture
- Samurai SlaughterHouse
- Low-Fi
- Requisition VR
- Firmament
- Hubris
- Swordsman VR
- Alvo
- Across The Valley
- Blacktop Hoops
- Behemoth
- 2MD: VR Football Unleashed All-Star
- Galaxy Kart
- The Last Worker
- The Exorcist Legion VR
- Survival Nation
- Medieval Dynasty
- Ovrdark
- The Twilight Zone VR
- Volcanic Core
- X8
- Undead Citadel
- Awesome Asteroids
- D-Day Enhanced
- Madison VR
- Ghosts of Tabor
- Afterlife VR
- Windlands 2
- VR Skater
There are many more games rumored to be coming to the PSVR 2, but it appears to have an impressive catalogue of compatible games in its first year.
Those are the confirmed games that are compatible with PSVR 2.