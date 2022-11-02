Sony announced that its new-gen VR headset for PlayStation 5, the PSVR 2, has a release date of February 22, 2023, with a base price of $549.99 (or €599.99 / £529.99 / ¥74,980). The standard package ships with the headset itself along with the PSVR 2 Sense controllers and headphones. It’s a pricey package, especially considering it doesn’t include any games to play out of the box. And separately, a controller charging station will be available at launch for $49.99.

There is also a PSVR 2 bundle that includes Guerrilla Games’ virtual reality spinoff, Horizon Call of the Mountain, which will offer a new adventure in the Horizon world. This PSVR 2 bundle includes all of the items in the base package in addition to a voucher code for the game and has a price of $599.99.

Ahead of the release date, PSVR 2 preorders begin on November 15 at direct.playstation.com for those in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg, but you can register for that preorder starting today. Other markets will have the option to preorder their PSVR 2 at participating retailers. Though you’ll need to spend even more cash for your PSVR 2 games, Sony says it’s expecting to have more than 20 VR titles to play at launch, with preorders for some of those games going live later this month.

Check out more updates from Sony and several new PSVR 2 game announcements.