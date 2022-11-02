Sony highlighted 11 new VR games coming to PSVR 2 when it launches next year, including projects from Supermassive Games, Smilegate, and tinyBuild Games. It’s a smorgasbord of virtual reality content that was detailed in a PlayStation.Blog post, which accompanies today’s announcement that PSVR 2 will launch on February 22, 2023. Sony had said in May that it is expecting at least 20 games to be available for the virtual reality device at launch. Today though, prominent reveals include the likes of The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, Cities VR, Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue, and Crossfire: Sierra Squad.

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is an on-rails shooter similar to the VR-based Until Dawn: Rush of Blood that launched for the original PSVR, but this time the game is set in Supermassive’s latest horror universe. You can read a short description from Sony and watch the trailer below:

Switchback VR will take players for a multi-sensory ride on where they’ll need to survive the terrifying Ghost Ship and its distorted apparitions, confront hideous demonic incarnations of persecuted ‘witches’ in 17th-century New England and then fight for your life against other-worldly vampires trapped beneath the desert. Finally, escape the horrifying World’s Fair Hotel with a sadistic serial killer out for blood and discover how your story connects these worlds on this sinister rollercoaster from hell.

It looks like the goal was to give every kind of potential PSVR 2 owner a game they could sink their teeth into, with titles like Cities VR from Fast Travel Games being the immersive sim for city-builder fanatics, and Owlchemy Labs’ Cosmonious High being a bubbly kid-friendly time-waster for families to get lost in. Meanwhile, tinyBuild is continuing its tense Hello Neighbor franchise with Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue, a VR take with puzzles, twists, and turns. Check out a short summary below:

Mr. Peterson’s creepy house takes on a new level of immersion in VR, and there is nothing quite as scary as actually seeing that familiar shadow tower over you just before everything goes black. In Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue, you’ll return to that house and take on the role of six little neighborhood heroes as they confront their fears to free their friend who is held captive in a bizarre basement prison.

Meanwhile, Smilegate has military shooter fans covered with Crossfire: Sierra Squad, which looks to be an especially cinematic VR shooter for PSVR 2. Aside from explosive visuals, the team behind this virtual reality spinoff boasts that the project features high AI intelligence, fast-paced gunplay, and a story with its own characters to follow. Read a short synopsis below:

Play as the leader of an elite fireteam in the middle of a war over a top-secret biochemical weapon that has recently been discovered. Who is responsible for this weapon and for what reason? Be prepared for fierce resistance from all sides as you battle a variety of crafty enemies and a relentless search for the truth.

Other games coming to PSVR 2 in 2023 include Jurassic World Aftermath Collection from Coatsink, The Light Brigade from Funktronic Labs, Pistol Whip VR from Cloudhead Games, Zenith: The Last City from Ramen VR, After The Fall from Vertigo Games, and Tentacular from Firepunchd Games UG. It’s clear from today’s announcements that Sony wants players hooking up a PSVR 2 in February, and there will surely be more games to reveal next year.