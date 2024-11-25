Forgot password
Category:
Category:
News
Video Games

Silent Hill 2 Remake Contains Hidden Messages in Its Televisions

Image of Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian
|

Published: Nov 25, 2024 11:32 am

The Silent Hill 2 remake has been out for over a month. Yet, even in that short time, players have already found many hidden messages throughout the game.

PC Gamer (via VGC) reported this bit of internet sleuthing. A YouTuber named Shiba documented some of the hidden messages, which come out of various television sets you encounter in the title. While they all show static on their screens, there are a series of clicks the player can hear, as well. These clicks are Morse code and give hints about what is happening in the town of Silent Hill.

This secret form of communication gives away a lot of the plot, so spoilers ahead for Silent Hill 2. Shiba notes the television sets James encounters in Brookhaven Hospital, as well as one in Toluca Prison, all spell out the same thing. They read, “AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN AND…,” in an infinite pattern. You can see an explanation of Shiba’s method of discovery below:

Sound familiar? This coded message directly correlates with another cipher players discovered in Silent Hill 2 through the strange photographs you can find throughout the town. That piece of communication spelled out, “You’ve been here for two decades,” lending credence to the theory that James is stuck in an infinite loop. Bloober confirmed this, so it isn’t a stretch to believe the Morse code is real, too.

In other parts of the town, specifically Woodside Apartments, Jack’s Inn, and the Observation Room in Brookhaven Hospital, another message states, “WHY DID YOU DO IT JAMES.” This alludes to the fact James killed his dead wife, Mary, who he is searching for the entire game.

It is clear Bloober put a lot of effort into the remake of Silent Hill 2, especially with these wonderful hints about what is boiling under the surface of James’ psyche. Whether you believe James should be subjected to endless torture over the murder of Mary, however, is entirely up to your interpretation. Either way, I love these Easter eggs and look forward to dedicated gamers discovering even more soon.

Post Tag:
Silent Hill 2
