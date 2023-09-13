Nintendo Announces Next Direct For Sept. 14

Nintendo has announced the date of its next Direct.

Revealed through the Nintendo of America account on X, the company confirmed the Direct would take place on Sept. 14 at 7AM PT/10AM ET. The presentation will run for around 40 minutes and focus on games releasing on the Nintendo Switch this winter. When the event does go live, it will be available to watch at this link.

Tune in on Sept. 14 at 7 a.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused on #NintendoSwitch games releasing this winter. Watch it live here: https://t.co/tUb8vyZNfx pic.twitter.com/WJcQ5ZQl1b — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2023

Nintendo first began holding directs in 2011. The presentations have remained one of the company’s main ways of communicating to fans and consumers just what’s on the docket. The most recent Direct before this one focused on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, revealing a new look at the Elephant forms for various characters and a special red Mario-themed Switch OLED. It’s not clear at this time just what games will be focused on or announced, though considering the timing, it’s entirely possible we’ll get more information on such previously announced titles as Super Mario RPG or even the currently untitled game focusing on Princess Peach, though that project is slated for 2024.

Otherwise, it’s not clear at this time just what the Direct will focus on, though there have been a lot of purported leaks and even more speculation as to what Nintendo has up its sleeve this time around. As always, we’ll be covering that Direct, so watch out for our coverage in the future.