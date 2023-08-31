Super Mario Bros. Wonder Shows Off Elephant Forms for Luigi, Peach, & More

Nintendo revealed what the various characters of Super Mario Bros. Wonder will look like in their Elephant forms.

The Elephant forms for such characters as Luigi, Peach, and Toad were unveiled in the latest Nintendo Direct for the upcoming 2D side-scrolling Mario title. In their Elephant forms, the game’s various playable characters can break blocks, dash across large gaps, store water in their trunks to spray later, and use their trunks to reflect projectiles. You can see screenshots from the Nintendo Direct showing off the various Elephant forms below alongside a link to the video itself, which starts around the 30-minute mark.

Shortly after the original announcements of the Elephant forms, the new Mario power-up became a fan-favorite, in large part due to just how cute the game’s characters look while transformed. It’s also nice to see that the Elephant form is meant to be incredibly functional, giving it a high chance of ending up in the annals of belove Mario power-ups such as the tanuki suit. The Nintendo Direct also provided a look at some of the other power-ups that will be in the game, including Drill and Bubble.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder hits the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 20.

