Super Mario Bros. Meets Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy in Playable Mashup

Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy and Super Mario Bros. is the video game crossover you never wanted but are getting anyway. This strange blend of two very different games, appropriately titled Getting Over Goombas, comes from YouTuber and Reddit user Newbie Indie Game Dev. The game developer shared their abomination project on r/IndieDev yesterday, showing World 1-1 and more reimagined as a level from the world’s most frustrating video game. It looks like it works surprisingly well as Mario can be see using a pixelated mallet to swing himself to his inevitable death. Unlike the original Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy, this strange combination even has its own hazards – like turtle shells and Goombas – for Mario to avoid.

Newbie Indie Game Dev broke down the development of Getting Over Goombas on YouTube. From adding power-ups and designing levels, the video offers insight into their approach while showing even more gameplay. Mario was never meant to be swinging a hammer like this, but here we are. You can see how Getting Over Goombas blends Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy and Super Mario Bros. in the video below.

Finally, if you feel like smashing your keyboard today, you can. Just head over to the Getting Over Goombas Itch.io page to download and try it for yourself. Fair warning – it’s not easy.