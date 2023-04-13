Super Mario Bros. Theme to Be Preserved in Library of Congress

If you grew up or even have a passing relationship with Nintendo, you know the Super Mario Bros theme. It is one of the most iconic pieces of video game music in history. The piece does a great job of setting the mood for the original game. Sure, nowadays we have soon-to-be classics like “Peaches” from the new movie, but the original theme has been a staple in the series for years. Such a famous composition deserves recognition. Luckily, the Library of Congress agrees: This year, Koji Kondo’s masterpiece the Super Mario Bros theme will be added to the National Recording Registry (via VGC). It is the very first time video game music has been chosen.

The registry has been around since 2002. It aims to include recordings that are “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant, and/or inform or reflect life in the United States.” I mean, the game is from Japan. However, I believe it is so beloved the world over that it makes sense to include. I certainly hear the sped up version in my head when I am running late for work.

Over 600 other recordings have been preserved in the registry, and 25 were chosen to be added this year. The Super Mario Bros theme joins classics like Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven,” and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” at the Library of Congress. It has good company.