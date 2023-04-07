Jack Black Suits Up as Bowser in Dramatic Music Video for ‘Peaches’ from Mario Movie

Jack Black has gone full method actor in a live-action music video as Bowser for his hit song from The Super Mario Bros Movie, “Peaches.” If you’ve seen the Illumination Entertainment and Nintendo film since its release a couple days ago, you’ll no doubt remember the catchy tune that Bowser sings around the film’s midway point. King Koopa’s vocals are filled with longing as he cries out for Princess Peach, so naturally, Black just had to give that performance its own music video. If you couldn’t already tell, Black partially wrote the song himself, and it shows.

For the “Peaches” music video, Jack Black dresses up in a fabulous Bowser-inspired suit and hat (wig?), even going as far as to sport some glittery gold eye makeup. He’s a treasure, really, so it goes without saying that the music video is more than worth your time. See Jack Black sing his fiery heart out in a peach-colored room in The Super Mario Bros Movie “Peaches” music video from Lyrical Lemonade below.

The Super Mario Bros Movie jumped into theaters Wednesday, April 5, bringing Nintendo’s Italian plumber mascot back to the big screen for the first time in decades. It’s chock-full of references to Nintendo’s past and filled with good laughs, too. Despite Mario, Luigi, and Peach’s best efforts, Black’s Bowser might be the true show stealer. Thankfully, you can relive one of his best moments with today’s viral video in the making.