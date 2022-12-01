“It’sa me, Chris Pratt!” Yes, most people know who’s voicing Mario in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros Movie. But the Mushroom Kingdom would be a lonely place if it were just Mario wandering around talking to himself. So here is a breakdown of all the characters and their famous voice actors appearing in The Super Mario Bros Movie.

A List of All The Super Mario Bros Movie Characters and Their Voice Actors

Going by the official trailer, Mario will be doing more than just jumping about. The Super Mario Bros Movie folds in elements of other games like Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros. So you can count on there being a few background characters, voiced or otherwise.

But as for the main cast, here’s what we know: Mario is voiced by Chris Pratt, known for playing Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy, Owen Grady in the Jurassic World trilogy, Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation, and that creepy guy in Passengers.

Mario’s brother Luigi is Charlie Day, who’s best known for his role as Charlie Kelly in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. You may also have seen Ron Perlman intimidating him in Pacific Rim.

Princess Peach is Golden Globe winner Anya Taylor-Joy, currently taking on the role of Furiosa in the Mad Max spinoff of the same name. Bowser, Mario’s long-time nemesis, is voiced by Jack Black, and as you can hear from the trailer, he’s really put the work in. He’s not just using his regular voice, and if Nintendo hadn’t made his role public we’d never have guessed who it was. This was certainly an inspired casting decision among all the Super Mario Bros Movie characters and their voice actors.

Actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key, of Key & Peele fame, plays Toad. Seth Rogen (Superbad, The Interview, and a hundred other movies) is Donkey Kong, and Fred Armisen (Portlandia) is Cranky Kong. Meanwhile, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco plays Foreman Spike, a character that tangled with Mario and Luigi in Wrecking Crew.

Khary Payton (Ezekiel on The Walking Dead) is the Penguin King, and long-time voice actor Kevin Michael Richardson is Kamek, Bowser’s wizard advisor. And lastly, there’s the iconic Charles Martinet, the voice of Mario (and Luigi, among others) in all of the video games. Some people have actually been unhappy that he’s not voicing Mario in the movie. However, Martinet will be in the film, in what Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto has described as “surprising cameos.”

The Super Mario Bros Movie arrives in theaters on April 7, 2023, and now you know all of the major characters and who is voicing them!