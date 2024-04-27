LEGO Debuts New Minifigure for Star Wars Gaming Icon

It’s hard to believe it, but LEGO Star Wars turns 25 in 2024. Over the years, the brand immortalized countless Star Wars characters into LEGO Minifigures. Still, fans have waited nearly half a decade for a popular character from Star Wars video games to get their turn. That wish has finally been granted.

LEGO Video Shows Off Cal Kestis Minifigure

A new video was posted to the LEGO and Star Wars Kids YouTube channel, celebrating 25 Years of LEGO Star Wars. It’s a cute CGI Animated short showcasing lots of Star Wars characters in Minifigure form. For the first time ever, this included a look at a LEGO Cal Kestis.

Cal Kestis debuted as the protagonist in Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order in 2019. He also appeared in the game’s sequel, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. Due to his excellent performance in those high-quality games, Cameron Monaghan’s Jedi is one of the most popular characters among Star Wars fans right now. Respawn’s Jedi games are celebrated among critics and fans. In a drought of Star Wars films and with a mix of opinions on the franchise’s Disney+ shows, Cal Kestis is the face of the franchise for many Star Wars fans.

Cal Kestis Is Rumored To Get a Physical LEGO Figure

Cal Kestis’ adorable companion droid BD-1 has also become iconic. He got a massive buildable figure in a set consisting of over a thousand pieces. It also came with a minifigure-scale rendition of the droid. It didn’t include any reference or depiction of Cal Kestis, which puzzled and frustrated fans. Thankfully, it seems a Cal Kestis figure will finally debut in a set late this Summer.

According to brickfanatics, the figure will release exlusively in a LEGO Star Wars Death Star playset. The set is rumored to be over 1,500 pieces and retail for around $159.99. The Cal Kestis figure will be included as a special exclusive as part of LEGO‘s ongoing 25th anniversary celebration. Several LEGO sets in 2024 include extra characters that are unrelated to the set as part of this celebration. While I’ll certainly take a Cal Kestis figure this way than none at all, hopefully a set themed around Jedi games is on its way.

