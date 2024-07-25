Fallout London Has Officially Dropped

Cor blimey, guvna, stone the crows, Fallout London is here! No, I’ve not been at the gin; that’s the tone of the trailer for this long-awaited Fallout 4 PC expansion, complete with a Sean Bean impression for your trouble.

This free fan-made expansion is more like a full game, featuring new, fully-voiced NPCs, unique factions, and, of course, London, which serves as the background for your post-apocalyptic adventure. It was on course for release earlier this year, but then Bethesda dropped Fallout 4’s next-gen patch, making the game incompatible with Team FOLON‘s work.

The solution was to use the pre-upgrade version of Fallout 4, and now, hosted by GOG, you can download Fallout London absolutely free. You’ll still need the full version of Fallout 4, but if you’re running the GOG version, downloading and installing it should be a piece of cake. Installing it on Steam is a different story at the moment, but it’s still doable.

The full expansion boasts over 200 quests, which is an impressive number, and while the trailer doesn’t have time to delve into every single one, it does suggest that the Queen is secreted somewhere, possibly taking a leaf out of Mr. House’s book. It’s going to be up to you to go out there and find her.

If you’re a fan of Astarion, Baldur’s Gate 3‘s acerbic vampire, you’ll be happy to hear that actor Neil Newbon lends his voice to Fallout London. And, in the absence of a Fallout 5, you can bet that Fallout fans will be downloading this in droves.

You’ll need to create a free account to get the party started, and if the servers haven’t melted under the strain, you can download Fallout London from GOG here.

