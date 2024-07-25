‘I Am Disgusted and Opposed to Such Unacceptable Acts:’ MrBeast Responds to Grooming Accusations Against Ava Kris Tyson

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson has responded to recent grooming allegations against Ava Kris Tyson.

On X, MrBeast wrote, “Over the last few days, I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson’s behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts.

During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure… — MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 25, 2024

During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts. That said, I’ve seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast. I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions.

I will allow the independent investigators the necessary time to conduct a comprehensive investigation and will take any further actions based on their findings.”

It’s noteworthy that MrBeast’s statement does not explicitly take a stance on whether or not he believes the accusations against Tyson are true. However, Tyson announced her departure from the channel on July 23, saying that the decision to step away was a mutual one.

Tyson was accused of engaging inappropriate behavior on Discord with a fan she met when they were 13-years-old. Tyson was 20-years-old at the time they met.

The alleged victim, who goes by LavaGS online, has denied any inappropriate behavior towards them, saying the messages were “edgy jokes.” They claim that they were “never exploited or taken advantage of.”

After the accusations surfaced, several prominent creators, including xQc, called for other influencers to address the situation. ““I follow mostly only influential creators here,” xQc said on X, “yet most have been silent about the [Tyson] situation. Pretty deviant behavior across the board. Weirdo. Can’t wait to read some of the cope justifications on why it wasn’t addressed.”

Donaldson and Tyson worked together on the channel MrBeast, which is known for challenge videos and major giveaways. The channel is the most-subscribed-to channel on YouTube with 306 subscribers.

If you or someone you care about think that you might have experienced, or be experiencing, grooming, RAINN has resources that can help, which you can find here.

