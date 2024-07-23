MrBeast Star Ava Kris Tyson Steps Away Following Grooming Allegations

Ava Kris Tyson has stepped away from MrBeast following allegations of grooming.

On X, Tyson posted, “I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent. Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health.”

I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent. Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health. — Ava Kris Tyson (@kristyson_) July 23, 2024

Earlier this week, Tyson, who is currently 28-years-old, was accused by several YouTubers, including Breone, of engaging in inappropriate with fan who she met when they were 13-years-old. The videos claimed to show inappropriate messages between the two during a discussing on Discord. The alleged victim later claimed that the messages were “edgy jokes” and attempted to defend Tyson. “I was never exploited or taken advantage of,” they said.

In the lead-up to Tyson’s decision to step away from MrBeast, prominent streamers qXc, Valkyrae, and Pokimane all addressed the controversy, with the lattermost of them saying “any inappropriate behavior towards minors is unacceptable, regardless of who you are.”

qXc specifically called out other creators for not addressing the situation, saying, “I follow mostly only influential creators here, yet most have been silent about the [Tyson] situation. Pretty deviant behavior across the board. Weirdo. Can’t wait to read some of the cope justifications on why it wasn’t addressed.”

Tyson is known for having appeared in numerous videos on MrBeast, a channel run by Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson. The channel is known for its challenge videos and major giveaways. At the time of writing, the MrBeast channel has more than 305 million subscribers on YouTube.

MrBeast has not publicly addressed the accusations against Tyson as of this article’s writing.

If you or someone you care about think that you might have experienced, or be experiencing, grooming, RAINN has resources that can help, which you can find here.

