‘This Movie Is Going to Change My Life:’ Marvel Fans React to the First Fantastic Four Cast Image

Deadpool & Wolverine is about to dominate the box office, but another Marvel cast doesn’t want anyone forgetting what they have in the works. The first The Fantastic Four cast image is here, and Marvel fans are already obsessed.

Recommended Videos

The image comes from the patriarch of Marvel’s First Family, Pedro Pascal, who shared it on Instagram. It features three of his co-stars, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Vanessa Kirby, as they prepare to start filming the movie. Check it out below:

The timing of the image is especially exciting because Marvel Studios is about to show off some of its upcoming projects at San Diego Comic-Con. The Fantastic Four is sure to be discussed, and while the cast may not be present due to their filming schedule, the hype surrounding the movie has never been more intense.

This Movie Is Going to Change My Life

With rumors floating around for what felt like an eternity, fans are just excited that there actually is a Fantastic Four cast. What makes the development extra exciting, though, is that the actors taking part have become pretty popular, especially with the younger crowd.

Related: Are Wade Wilson and Vanessa Still a Couple in Deadpool 3?

“Pedro just living his best life doing one movie after another one! How *Fantastic* 💙” one Instagram user said.

“Shaved Richie isn’t real and can’t hurt you,” another commenter added, poking fun at the fact that Moss-Bachrach looks different than he does on Hulu’s The Bear.

When Will The Fantastic Four Cast Share the Screen?

With the movie only just now starting filming, a lot fans might think that it will be sometime before they see the MCU’s newest superhero team come together. However, it’s only one year away, with the movie being set to release on July 25, 2024.

Other notable actors set to appear in The Fantastic Four include Julia Garner, Ralph Ineson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Paul Walter Hauser.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy