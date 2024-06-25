Are Wade Wilson and Vanessa Still a Couple in Deadpool 3?

Word on the street is that Deadpool & Wolverine (AKA Deadpool 3) will do the unthinkable and break up the franchise’s central Wade Wilson/Vanessa romance. So, are Wade and Vanessa really “just friends” in Deadpool 3, or are they still a couple?

Wade Wilson and Vanessa’s Relationship Status in Deadpool 3, Explained

Wade Wilson and Vanessa are no longer a couple in Deadpool & Wolverine. Multiple sources have confirmed the split, which many fans already figured out was on the cards after the Deadpool threequel’s teaser dropped in February 2024. Official confirmation came two months later, when Deadpool 3 footage screened at CinemaCon.

This material included a scene between Wade and Vanessa, which establishes that they broke up at some point following 2018’s Deadpool 2 and that Vanessa is now seeing someone else. It tracks with previous comments by Vanessa actor Morena Baccarin about Deadpool & Wolverine “reinventing [the Wade/Vanessa] relationship.”

It’s currently unclear why Wade and Vanessa aren’t an item in Deadpool 3, especially given they were happily engaged in Deadpool 2. That said, Total Film’s June 2024 Deadpool & Wolverine cover story revealed that the movie is set six years after its predecessor, which is plenty of time for Wade and Vanessa’s relationship to go south. But will they reconcile? We’ll have to wait until Deadpool 3 drops to find out!

Do Wade and Vanessa Stay Together in Marvel’s Deadpool Comics?

Nope, and Vanessa’s not the love of Wade’s life, either! In Marvel’s Deadpool comics, Wade and Vanessa have a brief yet intense romance while the former is still a mercenary. But once Wade discovers he has terminal cancer, he breaks things off. They then cross paths again years later, after Wilson has adopted his Deadpool persona. However, they’ve lost the spark, and Vanessa, now a mercenary herself, is often at odds with her ex.

That doesn’t mean Vanessa is completely over Wade, though. On the contrary, she uses her shapeshifting powers (Vanessa is a mutant in the comics) to mess with Wade’s love life. Still, the one-time couple eventually part ways for good on amicable (albeit dramatic) terms. Mortally wounded in a fight with Sabretooth, Vanessa confesses her enduring love for Deadpool.

But, as in Deadpool 2, Vanessa’s supposed death doesn’t prove permanent. The last time we see her, she’s checking in on Wade while disguised as a food vendor. Accepting that the Merc with a Mouth is getting along fine without her, Vanessa leaves to build a new life for herself.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in cinemas on July 26, 2025.

