Deadpool & Wolverine (otherwise known as Deadpool 3) recently gave us our first official look at Sabretooth’s cameo in the upcoming MCU blockbuster. Several actors have played the part before – so, who plays Sabretooth in Deadpool 3?

Deadpool 3’s Sabretooth Actor, Explained

Sabretooth’s cameo was one of several Deadpool & Wolverine leaks that surfaced online in December 2023. At the time, it wasn’t clear who was portraying Logan’s feral arch-nemesis. Unauthorized set photos confirmed Sabretooth’s inclusion in the third Deadpool outing, however, they didn’t offer a close-up look at the baddie. Even so, Sabretooth’s costume design and hair/ makeup very strongly hinted that Deadpool 3‘s Sabretooth is the same incarnation of the character who appeared in 2000’s X-Men. Now, thanks to a new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, we know this is indeed the case, and that X-Men star Tyler Mane is reprising the role.

You’d be forgiven for thinking Mane didn’t return for Deadpool 3, though. While the one-time professional wrestler’s aesthetic broadly matches his Sabretooth get-up in X-Men, there are some key differences. Notably, Mane doesn’t appear to be wearing any dental prosthetics, which means the Deadpool threequel’s Sabretooth is missing his signature fangs. Plus, Mane’s voice isn’t quite the same either (possibly due to him being around 25 years older than in X-Men). The knock-on effect is that Mane could easily be mistaken for another performer in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Which Other Actors Have Played Sabretooth in Live-Action?

Two other actors have played Sabretooth in live-action, aside from Deadpool 3‘s Tyler Mane. Liev Schreiber took over the role in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Schreiber portrayed a much younger Sabretooth, who looked and sounded somewhat different to X-Men‘s version of the mutant supervillain. Notably, Schreiber sported a close-cropped dark brown hairdo and restrained mutton-chop beard, unlike Mane’s flowing blond locks and wild facial fuzz. But, as in the first X-Men movie, X-Men Origins: Wolverine‘s Sabretooth boasted pronounced canines and claw-like fingernails.

Michael-James Olsen is the other actor who has played Sabretooth in live-action. Olsen also starred in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, as an even more junior Sabretooth. Unsurprisingly given his pre-teen status, Olsen’s Sabretooth has even less in common with Mane’s (in X-Men or Deadpool 3). It’s currently unclear whether Schreiber or Olsen will also show up in Deadpool & Wolverine. The film’s multiverse-focused plot could certainly accommodate multiple Sabretooths, but there’s no official word whether this will happen. We’ll just have to wait until Deadpool 3 arrives to find out!

Deadpool & Wolverine slashes its way into cinemas on July 26, 2024.

