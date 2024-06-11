Is Taylor Swift in Deadpool 3?

Of the many wild rumors surrounding the third Deadpool installment, Deadpool & Wolverine, one of the most persistent is that Taylor Swift will star in the film. But is Taylor Swift really in Deadpool 3?

Is Taylor Swift in Deadpool & Wolverine?

No, Taylor Swift reportedly won’t appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. Entertainment Weekly debunked claims that Swift – currently smashing ticket sales records with her Eras Tour – filmed one or more scenes for the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster in June 2024.

EW’s report doesn’t cite a source, however, the outlet’s certainty suggests the information comes from someone close to the production. If so, this marks a shift from the Deadpool 3 camp’s previous position regarding Swift’s supposed involvement, which was to remain coy on the subject.

Director Shawn Levy epitomized this approach, refusing to confirm or deny that Swift was in the movie on multiple occasions. This includes an October 2023 grilling by The Wrap about the Swift rumors. “I’m going across the board, ‘No comment,'” Levy replied. “Because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see.”

But now it seems Marvel Cinematic Universe fans won’t have to “wait and see,” after all. Thanks to EW’s source, the speculation around Swift’s Deadpool 3 cameo is finally over. This will no doubt disappoint the popstar’s many devotees, who quickly latched onto the prospect of Swift portraying music-themed X-Men character Dazzler.

How Did the Taylor Swift/Deadpool 3 Rumor Start?

As with so much of what does the rounds online, pinpointing the exact origin of the “Taylor Swift Deadpool 3 cameo” rumor is tricky. That said, part of the buzz seems to stem from Swift’s friendship with Blake Lively, the wife of Deadpool actor (and Deadpool & Wolverine producer) Ryan Reynolds.

This – plus Swift’s previous music video collaboration with Levy – fueled theories that Levy and Reynolds had recruited Swift to play Dazzler. Swift, Reynolds, Lively, Levy, and Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman snapping a selfie at an October 2023 Kansas City Chiefs game further convinced many fans that Swift’s alleged Deadpool 3 cameo was legit. Oh, and then Swift ended her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, with the word ‘dazzling’; it was peak “red string conspiracy” stuff.

In fairness to the rumor’s believers, it wouldn’t have been the first time Marvel Studios hired a big-time singer-songwriter for a walk-on part. 2021’s Eternals includes a brief mid-credits scene in which Harry Styles appears as Eros/Starfox. And like Styles, Swift has plenty of big screen acting experience, thanks to her roles in Valentine’s Day, The Lorax, The Giver, Cats, and Amsterdam.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in cinemas (sans Taylor Swift) on July 26, 2024.

