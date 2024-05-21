The trailers for Deadpool 3, officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine, feature plenty of familiar faces. However, there’s one character that’s yet to appear in marketing that was a big part of the first two movies. So, is TJ Miller in Deadpool 3?

Is TJ Miller in Deadpool 3? Answered

TJ Miller will not appear in Deadpool 3, and the actor has some pretty strong feelings on the subject. Since the movie’s announcement, he’s made it clear that he isn’t involved whatsoever. However, in recent days, he’s been taking shots at Ryan Reynolds. “Would I work with him again? No, I would not work with him again,” Miller said on the Adam Corolla Show podcast.

Miller went on to explain that a specific encounter on the set of Deadpool changed his perception of his costar: “We had a really weird moment on Deadpool where he said, ‘Let’s do one more take.’ And then as the character, he was horrifically mean to me as if I’m Weasel.”

In fact, Miller is so against working with Reynolds again that he claims that a bigger paycheck wouldn’t have made him bury the hatchet. “I would not have done Deadpool 3 if they came to me and were like, ‘We want you to do Deadpool 3, and we’re going to pay you twice as much,'” he said.

Who Is Back for Deadpool 3?

While Weasel may not be back for the next Deadpool movie, plenty of other characters are. Blind Al, Dopinder, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Yukio, Colossus, and Vanessa, who Wade Wilson saved at the end of the second movie, are all returning. And, of course, Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine for the Marvel Studios film.

And that’s whether TJ Miller is in Deadpool 3.

Deadpool & Wolverine slashes its way into cinemas on July 26, 2024.

