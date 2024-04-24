Deadpool & Wolverine‘s second trailer is here, and it’s brought with it a few revelations, cameos, and callbacks. If you’re wondering what you might have missed, here are all of the Easter eggs and references in the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer.

All Easter Eggs and References in the New Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer

Wolverine Outstaying His Welcome

One of Hugh Jackman’s first scenes as Wolverine in X-Men was him causing a stir in a backwoods bar. It ended about as well as the scene in the trailer is likely to.

Wolverine’s Yellow Suit

It may be unfamiliar to movie-only fans, but Wolverine’s yellow suit is his default comic outfit, and after many, many years we’re finally seeing it on screen.

The 20th Century Fox Logo

Disney purchased 20th Century Fox (who put out the X-Men movies, among others), and while the brand still exists, it’s now called 20th Century Studios. We see it partially buried in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer alongside other potential Easter eggs.

Go F**k Yourself

Wolverine’s brief appearance in X-Men: First Class had him saying those words to Professor X and Magneto when they tried to recruit him.

Copper Heads

The sign could be a reference to Marvel Comics villain Copperhead, a member of the Serpent Society.

Liefeld’s Just Feet

There’s no “could” here. This is a jab at Deadpool’s co-creator Rob Liefeld, who seems a little averse to drawing characters’ feet.

Cassandra Nova

The trailer is the first time we see her in the flesh. She’s the evil twin of Professor Xavier, though it’s not clear if the movie will keep that connection.

Alioth

First seen in Loki, Alioth is the entity that lurks at the end of the universe, which is where the TVA dumped all the people it pruned. They, in turn, were destroyed by Alioth.

Dead Ant-Man

As a Marvel Zombies fan, my first reaction was this was the corpse of Galactus, but it’s pretty clear that this is Ant-Man’s giant skeleton, still in his suit.

Cameos

It’s easy to be distracted by the giant Ant-Man corpse while looking for all of the Easter eggs in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, but standing in front of him are a few other characters. There’s a character with red skin, black hair, and a tail who appears to be Azazel and a woman with claws who could be Lady Deathstrike.

There’s also a hunched over individual who could be Toad. And while this is one hell of a reach, the character in the white and red striped t-shirt reminds me of The Russian from Thomas Jane’s The Punisher movie. The trailer is only available in 1080p right now, so when when (if) a 4K version drops, it should be easier to pick out these cameos.

Dogpool

A leaked piece of merchandise suggests we’ll be getting Deadpool Corp members. The trailer confirms that a furry version of the Merc With a Mouth will appear.

Sling Ring Portal

The portal we see Deadpool and Wolverine jumping through isn’t TVA issue – it looks like one cast by Doctor Strange or Wong. It’s not confirmation of a cameo, but it could be a neat nod.

And those are all the Easter eggs and references in the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters July 26, 2024.

