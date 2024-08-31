All Major Actors & Cast List for The Terror Season 1

Season 1 of The Terror is elevated by superb performances from a selection of recognisable and semi-recognisable actors. So, if you’re wondering who plays who and where you’ve seen them before, here are all major actors & the cast list for The Terror Season 1.
All Major Cast Members in The Terror Season 1
Ciaran Hinds as John Franklin
Stationed aboard the HMS Erebus, Sir John Franklin is the de facto leader of the expedition to find the Arctic passage. This is his third expedition, which makes him a little overconfident, something that will prove to be his and the crew’s downfall. He has a friendly demeanour but is stubborn with it.
He’s played by British actor Ciaran Hinds who, among his many roles, voiced Steppenwolf in Justice League and played Mance Rayder in Game of Thrones.
Jared Harris as Francis Crozier
Captain Francis Crozier commands the HMS Terror, the expedition’s other ship, and attempts to be the voice of reason when Franklin’s stubbornness risks lives. Unlike Franklin, he’s more concerned with safeguarding the lives of his men than finding the passage. However, despite his station, he’s looked down upon by some officers, because he lacks their upper-class background.
Crozier is played by Jared Harris, who some may have seen as Valery Legasov in the Chernobyl mini-series. However, to me, he’ll always be Professor Moriarty from Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows, the perfect foil to Robert Downey Jr’s Sherlock.
Paul Ready as Henry Goodsir
Like Captain Crozier, assistant surgeon Henry Goodsir’s opinion is sometimes dismissed by his superior, Stephen Stanley (Star Wars: Rogue One’s Alistair Petrie). But his open mindedness and keen intellect is not to be overlooked. Goodsir is portrayed by Paul Ready, who you may recognise from fantasy series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, where he played the villainous Soul O’Brien.
Adam Nagaitis as Cornelius Hickey
Crewmate Cornelius Hickey is a stirrer, that’s clear from the start. He has a serious problem with authority, and he’s more than a little shady with it. Why? You’ll have to watch the show to find out, but more than perhaps anyone on the ships, he’s looking out for number one. Hickey is played by Adam Nagatis, who played Quinn in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.
Nive Nielsen as Lady Silence
‘Lady Silence’, as the crew dub her, is the Inuit who’s captured and blamed for the appearance of a… well, that’d be spoiling things. But after losing her father, she’s not going to find any comfort aboard these vessels. She’s played by actress and singer Nive Nielsen, who also featured in another 19th century sailing story, The North Water.
Greta Saachi as Lady Jane Franklin
The bulk of The Terror’s story takes place aboard the two ships, but London also gets a look in. While the crew struggle in the icy wastes, Lady Jane Franklin, Sir John Franklin’s wife, is attempting to get a rescue expedition started. Let’s just say she’s got an uphill struggle. Actor Greta Saachi, who portrays Lady Jane, featured in Netflix sci-fi series Bodies as Lady Harker.
Full Cast List For The Terror Season 1
There are plenty of other actors involved in The Terror Season 1, many of them British. Here’s the full cast list for Season 1 of The Terror (via IMDB) and yes, you will read that right, Charles Dickens does crop up on the show.
- Cornelius Hickey – Adam Nagaitis
- Lt. George Hodgson – Christos Lawton
- John Franklin – Ciarán Hinds
- Francis Crozier – Jared Harris
- Lady Silence – Nive Nielsen
- Henry Goodsir – Paul Ready
- James Fitzjames – Tobias Menzies
- Thomas Blanky – Ian Hart
- Charles Des Voeux – Sebastian Armesto
- Sgt. Solomon Tozer – David Walmsley
- Thomas Hartnell – Jack Colgrave Hirst
- Thomas Jopson – Liam Garrigan
- Lt. Edward Little – Matthew McNulty
- Royal Marine (uncredited) – Michael Wolf
- Able Seaman (uncredited) – Dragan Simich Raziel
- William Strong – Freddie Greaves
- John Lane – Edmund C. Short
- Petty Officer of Erbus (uncredited) – Balázs Veres
- Translator – Ian Pirie
- Pocock (uncredited) – Peter Schueller
- George Chambers – Sam Rintoul
- David Young – Alfie Kingsnorth
- John Bridgens – John Lynch
- Sophia Cracroft – Sian Brooke
- John Morfin – Anthony Flanagan
- Samuel Crispe – Guy Faulkner
- Lady Jane Franklin – Greta Sacchi
- Henry Collins – Trystan Gravelle
- Dr. Macdonald – Charles Edwards
- Pvt. William Heather – Roderick Hill
- Lt. Graham Gore – Tom Weston-Jones
- Netsilik Hunter – Johnny Issaluk
- Sgt. Daniel Bryant – Richard Riddell
- Sir James Ross – Richard Sutton
- Charles Best – Owen Good
- John Gregory – Mike Kelly
- Shaman – Apayata Kotierk
- Henry Peglar – Kevin Guthrie
- Dr. Stanley – Alistair Petrie
- Robert Golding – Mikey Collins
- Lt. H. T. D. Le Vesconte – Declan Hannigan
- Thomas Armitage – Charlie Kelly
- Magnus Manson – Stephen Thompson
- Lt. John Irving – Ronan Raftery
- William Gibson – Edward Ashley
- John Diggle – Chris Corrigan
- Thomas Farr – Máté Haumann
- Richard Wall – Scott Alexander Young
- Lady Ann Ross – Caroline Boulton
- Charles Dickens – Tristan Teller
- George Barrow – Vin Hawke
- Koveyook – Vinnie Karetak
- Netsilik Man (uncredited) – Narantsogt Tsogtsaikhan
- Presenter – Mark C. Phelan
- Sir John Barrow – James Laurenson
Those are all major actors & the cast list for The Terror Season 1 and if you’re prepared for some serious spoilers, here’s The Terror Season 1’s ending explained.
Published: Aug 30, 2024 08:23 pm