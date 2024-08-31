All Major Actors & Cast List for The Terror Season 1

Season 1 of The Terror is elevated by superb performances from a selection of recognisable and semi-recognisable actors. So, if you’re wondering who plays who and where you’ve seen them before, here are all major actors & the cast list for The Terror Season 1.

All Major Cast Members in The Terror Season 1

Ciaran Hinds as John Franklin

Stationed aboard the HMS Erebus, Sir John Franklin is the de facto leader of the expedition to find the Arctic passage. This is his third expedition, which makes him a little overconfident, something that will prove to be his and the crew’s downfall. He has a friendly demeanour but is stubborn with it.

He’s played by British actor Ciaran Hinds who, among his many roles, voiced Steppenwolf in Justice League and played Mance Rayder in Game of Thrones.

Jared Harris as Francis Crozier

Captain Francis Crozier commands the HMS Terror, the expedition’s other ship, and attempts to be the voice of reason when Franklin’s stubbornness risks lives. Unlike Franklin, he’s more concerned with safeguarding the lives of his men than finding the passage. However, despite his station, he’s looked down upon by some officers, because he lacks their upper-class background.

Crozier is played by Jared Harris, who some may have seen as Valery Legasov in the Chernobyl mini-series. However, to me, he’ll always be Professor Moriarty from Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows, the perfect foil to Robert Downey Jr’s Sherlock.

Paul Ready as Henry Goodsir

Like Captain Crozier, assistant surgeon Henry Goodsir’s opinion is sometimes dismissed by his superior, Stephen Stanley (Star Wars: Rogue One’s Alistair Petrie). But his open mindedness and keen intellect is not to be overlooked. Goodsir is portrayed by Paul Ready, who you may recognise from fantasy series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, where he played the villainous Soul O’Brien.

Adam Nagaitis as Cornelius Hickey

Crewmate Cornelius Hickey is a stirrer, that’s clear from the start. He has a serious problem with authority, and he’s more than a little shady with it. Why? You’ll have to watch the show to find out, but more than perhaps anyone on the ships, he’s looking out for number one. Hickey is played by Adam Nagatis, who played Quinn in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Nive Nielsen as Lady Silence

‘Lady Silence’, as the crew dub her, is the Inuit who’s captured and blamed for the appearance of a… well, that’d be spoiling things. But after losing her father, she’s not going to find any comfort aboard these vessels. She’s played by actress and singer Nive Nielsen, who also featured in another 19th century sailing story, The North Water.

Greta Saachi as Lady Jane Franklin

The bulk of The Terror’s story takes place aboard the two ships, but London also gets a look in. While the crew struggle in the icy wastes, Lady Jane Franklin, Sir John Franklin’s wife, is attempting to get a rescue expedition started. Let’s just say she’s got an uphill struggle. Actor Greta Saachi, who portrays Lady Jane, featured in Netflix sci-fi series Bodies as Lady Harker.

Full Cast List For The Terror Season 1

There are plenty of other actors involved in The Terror Season 1, many of them British. Here’s the full cast list for Season 1 of The Terror (via IMDB) and yes, you will read that right, Charles Dickens does crop up on the show.

Cornelius Hickey – Adam Nagaitis

– Adam Nagaitis Lt. George Hodgson – Christos Lawton

– Christos Lawton John Franklin – Ciarán Hinds

– Ciarán Hinds Francis Crozier – Jared Harris

– Jared Harris Lady Silence – Nive Nielsen

– Nive Nielsen Henry Goodsir – Paul Ready

– Paul Ready James Fitzjames – Tobias Menzies

– Tobias Menzies Thomas Blanky – Ian Hart

– Ian Hart Charles Des Voeux – Sebastian Armesto

– Sebastian Armesto Sgt. Solomon Tozer – David Walmsley

– David Walmsley Thomas Hartnell – Jack Colgrave Hirst

– Jack Colgrave Hirst Thomas Jopson – Liam Garrigan

– Liam Garrigan Lt. Edward Little – Matthew McNulty

– Matthew McNulty Royal Marine (uncredited) – Michael Wolf

– Michael Wolf Able Seaman (uncredited) – Dragan Simich Raziel

– Dragan Simich Raziel William Strong – Freddie Greaves

– Freddie Greaves John Lane – Edmund C. Short

– Edmund C. Short Petty Officer of Erbus (uncredited) – Balázs Veres

– Balázs Veres Translator – Ian Pirie

– Ian Pirie Pocock (uncredited) – Peter Schueller

– Peter Schueller George Chambers – Sam Rintoul

– Sam Rintoul David Young – Alfie Kingsnorth

– Alfie Kingsnorth John Bridgens – John Lynch

– John Lynch Sophia Cracroft – Sian Brooke

– Sian Brooke John Morfin – Anthony Flanagan

– Anthony Flanagan Samuel Crispe – Guy Faulkner

– Guy Faulkner Lady Jane Franklin – Greta Sacchi

– Greta Sacchi Henry Collins – Trystan Gravelle

– Trystan Gravelle Dr. Macdonald – Charles Edwards

– Charles Edwards Pvt. William Heather – Roderick Hill

– Roderick Hill Lt. Graham Gore – Tom Weston-Jones

– Tom Weston-Jones Netsilik Hunter – Johnny Issaluk

– Johnny Issaluk Sgt. Daniel Bryant – Richard Riddell

– Richard Riddell Sir James Ross – Richard Sutton

– Richard Sutton Charles Best – Owen Good

– Owen Good John Gregory – Mike Kelly

– Mike Kelly Shaman – Apayata Kotierk

– Apayata Kotierk Henry Peglar – Kevin Guthrie

– Kevin Guthrie Dr. Stanley – Alistair Petrie

– Alistair Petrie Robert Golding – Mikey Collins

– Mikey Collins Lt. H. T. D. Le Vesconte – Declan Hannigan

– Declan Hannigan Thomas Armitage – Charlie Kelly

– Charlie Kelly Magnus Manson – Stephen Thompson

– Stephen Thompson Lt. John Irving – Ronan Raftery

– Ronan Raftery William Gibson – Edward Ashley

– Edward Ashley John Diggle – Chris Corrigan

– Chris Corrigan Thomas Farr – Máté Haumann

– Máté Haumann Richard Wall – Scott Alexander Young

– Scott Alexander Young Lady Ann Ross – Caroline Boulton

– Caroline Boulton Charles Dickens – Tristan Teller

– Tristan Teller George Barrow – Vin Hawke

– Vin Hawke Koveyook – Vinnie Karetak

– Vinnie Karetak Netsilik Man (uncredited) – Narantsogt Tsogtsaikhan

– Narantsogt Tsogtsaikhan Presenter – Mark C. Phelan

– Mark C. Phelan Sir John Barrow – James Laurenson

Those are all major actors & the cast list for The Terror Season 1 and if you’re prepared for some serious spoilers, here’s The Terror Season 1’s ending explained.

